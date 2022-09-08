Liz Truss Speaks To Scholz, Discusses Energy Challenges Caused By 'Putin’s Illegal War'

United Kingdom Prime Minister Liz Truss held talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. During the telephonic conversation, Truss and Scholz discussed the energy challenges faced by Britain and its European partners stemmed from Russia's offensive in Ukraine. The two leaders stressed on the importance of energy independence and resilience.

"The leaders discussed the energy challenges faced by the UK and its European partners as a result of Putin’s illegal war. Both agreed on the importance of energy resilience and independence," the UK Prime Minister's office said in a press release.

During the phone call, Truss told Scholz that she was keen to enhance defence cooperation between Britain and Germany. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British PM Liz Truss underscored the need to ensure democracy and freedom in Europe. The two leaders emphasised the need to protect nations that have been made "vulnerable by Russia's economic blackmail." Notably, Russia's energy giant Gazprom has been halting the supply of natural gas citing technical issues, which Europe has been relying on for years.

Spoke to Chancellor @OlafScholz tonight about energy resilience in response to the challenges caused by Putin’s illegal war.



The UK and Germany are important economic partners and I am looking forward to working together on defence to uphold democracy and freedom in Europe. 🇬🇧🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/5zLoHMebPl — Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 7, 2022

In the telephonic conversation, both sides also discussed the Northern Ireland Protocol. Liz Truss told Scholz that her priority remains to protect peace and stability in Northern Ireland and upholding the Belfast Agreement. She called for the resolution of issues regarding the text mentioned in the Northern Ireland Protocol. Truss stated that she "looked forward" to working with Scholz in the coming months. On 6 September, Liz Truss was formally appointed as Britain's Prime Minister by Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral after she defeated fellow contender Rishi Sunak by more than 20,000 votes.

"Discussing the Northern Ireland Protocol, the Prime Minister was clear that her priority is protecting peace and stability in Northern Ireland and upholding the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement," the UK PM's office said in a press release.

Putin warns to stop energy supply over price cap

Earlier on 7 September, Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that Moscow will stop the export of oil and gas if price caps are imposed on Russian energy. In his address at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Putin termed Europe's idea to introduce price caps on Russian energy as "stupid," The Independent reported. He underscored that Russia will not "supply anything at all if it contradicts" the interests of Moscow. Putin said that Russia will not export gas, oil, coal and heating oil and further added, "we will not supply anything," He dismissed the European Union's accusations that Russia was using gas as a weapon. His remarks came after G7 leaders vowed to implement a price cap on Russian oil imports in a bid to reduce Russian revenue and its ability to finance the war.

Image: AP/Instagram/ElizabethTrussMP