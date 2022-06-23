Liz Truss Warns Failure To Address Ukrainian Grain Issue 'will Cause Great Famine'

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has warned that failure to address the issue of Ukrainian grain export "will cause great famine," Anadolu Agency reported. After her meeting with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara, Truss said that the UK has been offering expertise to help in the export of Ukrainian grains under the United Nations plan. She stressed that Ukrainian ports need to be "protected" and called for safe passage of commercial vessels.

Truss accuses Putin of 'weaponising hunger'

Liz Truss asserted that Russia must not be permitted to "delay and prevaricate" and called it "urgent" to take action within the next month before the next harvest, The Guardian reported. She accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of "weaponising hunger" and added that he has been making use of food security as a "callous tool of war." Truss accused Putin of blocking ports in Ukraine and preventing the export of 20 million tons of grain. During her visit to Ankara, Truss said that Putin has been "holding the world to ransom." The statement of Truss comes as the European Union and Ukraine have been accusing Russia of blocking its grains at Ukrainian ports. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been calling on the international community to help in facilitating the export of Ukrainian grains.

Putin is weaponising hunger. He is using food security as a callous tool of war.



Talked about steps to get grain out of Ukraine with Turkish Foreign Minister @MevlutCavusoglu.



Vital these are implemented in the next month.🇬🇧🇹🇷🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/7O7RZZf2tF — Liz Truss (@trussliz) June 23, 2022

Notably, Turkey has also been offering to negotiate on the export of Ukrainian grain. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Turkey has not managed to secure a date for a meeting between Russia and Ukraine, as per The Guardian report. During her visit to Ankara, Truss held a meeting with Mevlut Cavusoglu and discussed the relations between the two nations. The two leaders held discussions on Ukraine, NATO and Syria and committed to enhancing trade between UK and Turkey. Furthermore, Truss and Cavusoglu talked about bolstering the defence industry cooperation between the two nations. Liz Truss also held a meeting with Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay and discussed the deepening cooperation between the UK and Turkey in various sectors like energy, defence and security.

First visit of Foreign Secretary @trussliz of our strategic partner #UK to Ankara.



Discussed our relations, #Ukraine, #NATO and #Syria.



Will increase our trade & expand our Free Trade Agreement.



Will further strengthen our defense industry cooperation. 🇹🇷🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/RtLO5dKqHQ — Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu) June 23, 2022

Josep Borrell calls blockade of Ukrainian grain 'a real war crime'

Earlier on June 20, the European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell called the blockade of Ukrainian grain a "real war crime." Josep Borrell, the EU's Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said that millions of tons of wheat have been blocked in Ukraine and people continue to face hunger across the world. Speaking to reporters ahead of the EU Foreign Ministers meeting, Borrell called on Russia to end the blockade of ports and allow the export of Ukrainian grain. Borrell stressed that the consequences of war have started becoming "very dangerous" for Ukraine and the entire world. He further warned about the risk of famine in the world, especially in Africa.

There is an ongoing “battle of narrative” about who is responsible for the global food crisis. While we are working with UN and other partners to avoid a wave of hunger, Russia bombs and offers cynical lies and disinformation.



Read my new blog post: https://t.co/1njvTZ6VWk pic.twitter.com/dlh6LDqxl8 — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) June 18, 2022

Image: AP/Unsplash