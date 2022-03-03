LS Speaker Birla visits families of students from Kota stranded in Ukraine

Kota, Mar 3 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday visited the families of some Kota students stranded in war-hit Ukraine and assured them of their safe return.

The Lok Sabha member from Kota in Rajasthan, visited the family of Arpit Sharma, who is pursuing medical studies in Venezia in Ukraine, and talked to his father Rakesh Sharma, a resident of Dadabari area in the city.

Birla apprised Sharma of the measures being taken by the Indian government for the safe evacuation of the stranded students.

Sharma said that his son had reached Slovakia and urged Birla to bring him back to India.

He also thanked the Speaker for the assistance and praised the Centre for setting up the helpline for the stranded students in Ukraine.

Later, Birla reached Mahaveer Nagar– III area of the city, where he visited the family of Harshita, a 3rd year medical student stranded in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Harshita's father Mithilesh Kumar and mother Sheela informed him that their daughter arrived in India through Poland on Thursday.

Expressing gratitude to the Indian government for the help, the parents requested Birla that they wanted to speak with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on phone, and the Lok Sabha Speaker obliged them.

"Thank you very much sir, my daughter has reached Delhi, we all are very grateful for the efforts taken by the Indian government," Mithilesh told Jaishankar.

He also requested the foreign minister to further raise the number of flights to bring back more and more students safely to India.

Harshita's mother Sheela also conveyed her thank and gratitude to the the foreign minister for the safe return of her daughter. PTI COR RCJ RCJ

