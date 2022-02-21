Amid growing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, German airline Lufthansa has announced suspending flights to Ukraine capital Kyiv. The decision taken by the airline will come into effect on Monday, February 21 and will remain effective until February 28. The airline on the website informed that they are currently monitoring the situation and will decide on further flights at a later date.

Lufthansa suspends flights to and from Kyiv

A spokesperson for Lufthansa told BBC News that the passengers affected by the suspension of flights to and from Ukraine will be informed and rebooked on alternative flight connections. The spokesperson further revealed that the airline operated 74 flights to Ukraine under its Lufthansa banner or the airlines owned by it namely Austrian Airlines, Swiss and Eurowings. Furthermore, the airline spokesperson revealed that the airline will continue to operate flights to Lviv in western Ukraine.

German Foreign Ministry advises its citizens to leave Ukraine

Earlier on February 19, the German Foreign Ministry has urged German nationals to leave Ukraine and warned the people against travelling to the country citing the possibility of a "military confrontation". The German Foreign Ministry advised the people to leave on time and insisted that if Russia attacks Ukraine, the options for supporting German nationals "are very limited".

Furthermore, the ministry stressed that German nationals living in the administrative district of Donetsk can contact the Embassy in Kyiv or the German Foreign Office in case of emergency. On the travel advice page on the ministry's website, the German nationals in Ukraine have been advised to register themselves in the crisis prevention list of the Federal Foreign Office.

"Warnings are given against traveling to Ukraine. German nationals are urged to leave the country now," the travel advice page on the ministry's website said, citing a possibility of a "military confrontation."

Austria Foreign Ministry advises citizens to leave Ukraine

In the last 24-48 hours, many countries have advised their citizens to leave Ukraine. Earlier on February 19, the Austrian Foreign Ministry has urged its citizens to leave Ukraine and warned the people against travelling to the country except the western regions like Lviv, Transcarpathia, Ivano-Frankivsk and Chernivtsi.

The Austrian Foreign Ministry has issued the advisory due to the "unpredictable security situation". The ministry advised people to leave Ukraine immediately by commercial flights or land routes except for those in western regions.

