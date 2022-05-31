Luhansk Chief Claims Part Of Severodonetsk Occupied By Russian Army Amid Constant Shelling

As the Ukraine war has transcended 97 days, the chief of the Luhansk regional military administration, Serhiy Hayday stated on Tuesday that part of Severodonetsk city in eastern Ukraine has already been occupied by the Russian army. According to The Wall Street Journal report, Russian troops have penetrated into the center of Severodonetsk, one of Ukraine's final strongholds in the eastern Donbas area, where Moscow is attempting to intensify its onslaught. Furthermore, Russian forces are attempting to encircle the city while continuously bombing the city.

Hayday, on the other hand, refuted Russian accusations that they had taken control of the entire city. “The situation is extremely complicated,” Hayday remarked. As per a CNN report, he went on to say, “They (the Russians) reported a couple of days ago that they had already captured the entire city. This is not the case, there are our guys in the city. The Russians cannot move freely.”

Despite the fact that the battle in Severodonetsk continues, Hayday believes that there is little possibility of Russian forces encircling the city. He continued by adding that the Russians don't have control of the Lysychansk-Bakhmut road, however, they are bombarding it.

Russian troops are focused on establishing authority over the city of Severodonetsk

Apart from Hayday, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces asserted in its daily briefing on Tuesday morning that Russian troops are focused on establishing authority over the city of Severodonetsk. According to the Ukrainian military, there are ongoing conflicts in the region as Russia continues its offensive operations, and "electronic warfare" is also being deployed.

According to a CNN report, Russian troops are pounding Severodonetsk, a city in the eastern Luhansk area, as they try to surround Ukrainian resistance and penetrate into the city. Russia is regrouping and preparing for the offensive in the Lyman area, 60 kilometres west of Severodonetsk. According to the General Staff, Russian soldiers were forced to withdraw after incurring casualties during a reconnaissance mission.

Furthermore, Hayday noted that around 15,000 inhabitants remained in Severodonetsk city, and evacuation has been delayed owing to risk. Only humanitarian aid may be sent to neighbouring Lysychansk and Hirske in the south. “Thousands who remain in the city are afraid of revenge or massacre for no reason,” Hayday highlighted.

Meanwhile, Leonid Pasechnik, the governor of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) chosen by Moscow, Russian soldiers have already taken control of one-third of Severodonetsk city. His remarks came as both nations' troops engaged in a ferocious struggle in Ukraine's eastern territories.

(Image: AP)