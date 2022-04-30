Luhansk Governor Claims Russia Has Stormed Rubizhne, Popasna; Fired At Volunteers & Police

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters the 66th day with Russian armies continuously attacking Ukrainian cities and civilians, the Luhansk Governor claimed that Russians stormed Rubizhne, Popasna, fired on volunteers and police According to a report published on pravda.com.ua, "two schools and 20 houses were destroyed on April 29 when the Russians stormed Rubizhne and Popasna. 16 massive artillery attacks on the towns and villages of the Luhansk region over the past day, "said Luhansk OVA Chairman Serhiy Haidai on Saturday.

"So, tonight, the dispatcher received a message about the hit of a Russian shell on two neighbouring houses in Rubezhnoye, which were destroyed and engulfed in flames. There are cases of fire in abandoned homes or damage without the spread of fire. Two more houses were on fire in Novodruzhesk; the SES squad was able to break into the city area as soon as the shelling subsided. In addition, five houses in Hirsky and 10 more in Orikhovo were damaged, "he added.

As per a report by pravda.com.ua, the Russian troops on Friday morning launched an attack on the school building in the new district of Severodonetsk, and soon after, they launched another attack on other educational institutions in the city. The report states that the Russian attackers destroyed at least 15 houses in Gorsky and Orikhovo.

Currently, rescue operations are underway, and two rescue officials have been hospitalized. It is to be mentioned that Russian forces are also targeting civilians and volunteers. On Friday, they fired on a car that was moving in the direction of Popasna. Volunteers, along with two locals and a resident of Vinnytsia, were sitting inside the vehicle. However, the attack caused no casualties.

Meanwhile, it has also come to light that Russian forces are also committing sexual crimes against Ukrainian women and girls. On Friday, the International Planned Parenthood Federation provided tranches of contraceptive pills to Ukraine as cases of rape have dramatically gone up. The charity distributed 3,000 packets of "morning-after pills" to the areas affected by the Russian invasion. As quoted by the BBC, "If you have been a victim of gender-based violence, it's important you take it as soon as possible because being pregnant as a result of rape is incredibly traumatic," said Caroline Hickson, a member of the charity.