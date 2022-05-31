Lukashenko Awards KGB Officers For Rescuing Belarusians In Ukraine

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko on Tuesday, May 31awarded security agency KGB’s officers for freeing the Belarusian citizens in a special military operation from Ukraine. Officers of the State Security Committee of Belarus (KGB) were awarded Medals for Excellence in Military Service in recognition of their high professionalism and exemplary discharge of military duties, Minsk’s agency Belta reported. Authoritarian Belarusian leader thanked KGB officers for the successful operation and releasing the captured Minsk citizens from Kyiv’s imprisonment.

“Today's event is an usual one although perhaps you deserve the kindest words and the spotlight of mass media. But I didn't choose your life for you and your preferences. I am deeply grateful to you for this. It is a true manly service,” said President of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko at a ceremony.

KGB released dozens of Belarusian citizens held in captivity of Ukraine

Lukashenko informed that the KGB helped in the release dozens of Belarusian citizens, who were virtually in captivity in Ukraine's territory. “Visibly against their will they happened to be hostages of not only the situation but individual desires of the worst people in Ukraine,” said Belarus President. He added that whilst Russian Federation began its so called ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine, dozens of Belarusian people were held in the country as “hostages.” And we had to bring them home, return them to their families,” Belarus’ president revealed. At least two Belarusians, however, could not be brought home, Lukashenko informed with regret.

“I remember saying back then that if they don't return the guys to us, we will carry out a drastic special operation among other things in order to free our guys,” Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko told his citizens.

Leader of Russia’s ally, Minsk, further elaborated about the mission, saying that the State Security Committee was instructed to prepare this event and “free our people”. This operation went off without a single shot, he added, under the supervision of the KGB, and its active involvement. “ You've brought people to their families. A very noble deed for a military serviceman – to bring dozens of people home without noise, without shots fired. This is why I am extremely grateful to you for your deed,” Lukashenko reportedly emphasized, thanking the KGB officers. He then presented the awards to KGB officers as he recognised what he described “great deed” done in the interests of the state.“The state owes you not only these awards,” he remarked. “You didn't fail the president. You took your agency to the next level by showing that we have decent professionals.”