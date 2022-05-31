Lukashenko Claims Collective West Trying To Sway Belarus Using Psychological Operations

Amid the ravaging war in Eastern Europe, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko alleged that the collective West is trying to influence Minsk by means of psychological operations using techniques that sway people's minds. Speaking at a session on the country's information policy on Tuesday, he stressed the need to develop countermeasures in the field of information space. The Belarusian President went on to say that the country needs to discuss a further strategy to combat modern threats in the field of national security.

"You know, that the challenges we face today are absolutely not a new story. For almost a third of a century, we have been building our own state and are constantly exposed to ideological, informational, military and psychological threats. We are actually under this pressure from the collective West - Washington and its allies," Lukashenko said in a statement. He further stated that the West and its allies are trying to destabilize the society, change the constitutional system and bring such people to power who are obedient to them.

Belarusian President accuses West of spreading propaganda

"When we look at Ukraine, we see a scenario unfolding there that we haven't seen in our own country. We must look at Ukraine when we ask what will happen to us. We are aware of the severity of the threats, which have recently shifted to a neighbouring country's territory," President Lukashenko noted. He also accused the West of spreading propaganda to often mislead people, and called for the need to develop counter-propaganda, as it was called before in the Soviet Union. "There is nothing wrong if we propagate our way of life. We must also learn how to conduct counter-propaganda which is deployed against us," Lukashenko added.

West refuses to accept the end of unipolar system of world order: Lukashenko

Earlier, the Belarusian President stated that the collective West does not want to accept the departure of the unipolar system of the world order, and is waging a vicious struggle to maintain its positions. "The unipolar system of the world order is irretrievably a thing of the past but the collective West is waging a fierce struggle to maintain its positions," Lukashenko said at the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit in Moscow on May 17. Notably, several western countries have also imposed sanctions against Belarus for supporting Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Image: president.gov.by