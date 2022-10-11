Lukashenko Warns Ukraine, Belarus & Russia To Deploy Joint Task Force As War Escalates

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that Belarus and Russia have decided to deploy a joint regional group of forces. He made the remarks at a meeting on security matters. Lukashenko stressed that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to deploy a regional group of forces from Belarus and Russia in view of the worsening situation on the western borders of Belarus, Belta reported.

The announcement of Lukashenko comes at a time when Russia carried out missile strikes in Ukraine on Monday, 10 October. The strikes have been reported after the explosion on the Kerch bridge, which is a link between Russia and Crimea. Lukashenko stated that he and Putin took the decision regarding joint forces during their meeting after the CIS Summit in St Petersburg. He said that the formation of the group has started, as per the news report. He asserted that Russia cannot handle another conflict now and added that the last thing they now need is "another conflict." In the meeting, Lukashenko announced that Belarus will host the Russian soldiers. He directed the Belarusian Defence Minister to be prepared to host "these people soon and accommodate them where necessary." He did not reveal details regarding the number of soldiers that will be involved in the joint military group. Notably, the US and its allies imposed sanctions against Russia and Belarus after Moscow launched an offensive in Ukraine.

EU calls on Belarus to call off plans to form joint grouping of troops

Meanwhile, the European Union has called on Belarus to call off its plans of a joint grouping of troops with Russia. EU Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Peter Stano announced that the EU Commission took "note of the false accusations" which he called "totally unfounded and utterly unacceptable," Euro News reported. He stated that Ukraine is the "victim" and not the "aggressor." Stano made the remarks after Lukashenko claimed that Ukraine was not just contemplating but planning to conduct strikes on Ukraine. Peter Stano called on the Belarusian government to not allow Belarus to become a "launchpad for air strikes" against Ukraine. He emphasised that if Belarus moves ahead with their plan of the grouping of troops with Russia, it will be viewed as "yet another escalation." Stano stated that the move will not go "unanswered" from the European Union.

Image: AP