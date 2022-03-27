Amid the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv war, at least six explosions were reported from Ukraine's Lviv, which is situated almost 70 km away from where the US President Joe Biden had held a closed-door meeting with his Polish counterparts at Poland's Presidential Palace on Saturday. Reacting to the incident, Lviv's Mayor, Andriy Sadovy, has questioned the timing of Biden's visit and said, "The aggressor want to say hello to President Biden as they knew that he was in Poland." "Lviv is only 70 km from the Polish border and I think the world needs to understand that the threat is very very serious," BBC quoted Sadovy as saying.

⚡️⚡️ As a result of the new missile strikes on Lviv, significant damage was caused to infrastructure facilities. Residential buildings were not damaged.

The fires continue to be extinguished.



The appropriate services are working on the ground. — Андрій Садовий (@AndriySadovyi) March 26, 2022

Notably, the statement from the Mayor came nearly hours after the Russian forces attacked the western Ukrainian city of Lviv with rockets on Saturday-- a city that remained unharmed from the Russian aggression until Biden visited the neighbouring country. The timing of the blast was significant as the US President had blasted heavily on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and declared that Putin "cannot remain in power". Notably, Biden, before concluding his speech in Poland said: "For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power."

"Over the last 30 years, the forces of autocracy have revived all across the globe. Its hallmarks are familiar ones: contempt for the rule of law, contempt for democratic freedom, contempt for the truth itself," he added. Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the second round of explosions a rocket attack, saying it did significant damage to an unspecified "infrastructure object". Meanwhile, the regional governor, Maksym Kozytskyy, on Facebook said that preliminary investigation indicated that there were five people who were critically injured in the first attack, however, he did not specify what the two rockets hit.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is to mention that Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill-intention to invade Ukraine. On February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation in Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities of Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians. Zelenskyy, on Friday, appealed to his Russian counterpart to end the war immediately but added he would not let the Russian forces take a single piece of Ukrainian land.

