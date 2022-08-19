Macron & Putin Hold Talks; Russia Expresses Readiness To Assist IAEA With Necessary Help

Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Friday, 19 August. During the telephonic conversation, Putin and Macron discussed the situation around Ukraine and highlighted the importance of sending an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant "as soon as possible". Russian President Putin expressed the willingness of Moscow to provide necessary assistance to IAEA inspectors.

Putin said that the shelling by Ukrainian armed forces at the Zaporizhzhia NPP poses a danger of a "large-scale catastrophe" that could result in radiation contamination of various territories, according to the statement released by Kremlin. During the talks, the two leaders underscored that the IAEA mission will be able to assess the situation at the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia. Vladimir Putin briefed Emmanuel Macron about the implementation of the deal signed in Istanbul to export Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports and Russian food products as well as fertilizers to world markets.

In the talks, Putin spoke about the invitation of experts from the UN Secretariat and the International Committee of the Red Cross to pay a visit to the pre-trial detention centre in Yelenovka. He accused Ukrainian forces of carrying out a missile attack at the pre-trial detention centre in Yelenovkawhich which led to the death of a large number of Ukrainian prisoners of war. Notably, the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia has been seized by Russian forces shortly after Russia launched an offensive in Ukraine on February 24.

Ukraine agrees with UN over IAEA mission to Zaporizhzhia NPP

On 18 August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has agreed with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the "parameters" of a possible visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Speaking after the meeting with UN Chief and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Zelenskyy said that they discussed Russia's "nuclear blackmail" in Zaporizhzhia NPP. He stressed that Russia must immediately withdraw its troops from the nuclear power plant.

"The parameters of a possible IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant were agreed with the UN Secretary-General - in a legal way through the territory free from the occupiers," Zelenskyy said in the press briefing.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that he is "gravely concerned" about the situation in and around Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia. He further added, "Common sense must prevail to avoid any actions that might endanger the physical integrity, safety or security of the nuclear plant." UN Chief Antonio Guterres called for the withdrawal of security personnel and military equipment from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. He underscored that the region must be "demilitarized" and no other forces should be deployed near the plant.

Image: AP