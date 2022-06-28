Macron Asserts Sanctions Imposed Against Russia To Continue 'as Long As Necessary'

French President Emmanuel Macron said that the sanctions imposed by G7 nations will continue against Russia "as long as necessary and with the necessary intensity." Speaking at the end of the G7 Summit in Germany, Macron asserted that Russia "cannot and should not win" the war in Ukraine, according to AP. Macron termed Russia's shelling on the shopping mall in Kremenchuk on June 27 a "new war crime." He stressed that G7 nations will continue to support Ukraine.

Speaking at the press conference after the G7 Summit, Emmanuel Macron did not acknowledge the "qualification" of a state sponsor of terrorism about Russia, EuroIntegration reported citing Le Figaro. He stressed that they do not require "qualifications" to announce sanctions against Moscow. Macron's statement comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his address at the G7 Summit on June 27 called for recognizing "Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism." French President Macron condemned Russia's shelling on a shopping mall in Kremenchuk. Calling the attack a "complete horror," Macron stated that they share the pain of the families of the victims and called on Russians to witness the truth.

Обстрел Россией торгового центра в Кременчуге – это полный ужас. Мы разделяем боль семей жертв. И гнев перед лицом такой подлости. Российский народ должен увидеть правду:pic.twitter.com/7drortbGSE — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 27, 2022

G7 leaders condemn attack on shopping mall in Kremenchuk

The Group of Seven (G7) leaders condemned the Russian missile strike on a shopping mall in Ukraine's Kremenchuk city on Monday, June 27. Following the Russian attack on the shopping mall, the G7 leaders stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin and those responsible need to be held accountable for their actions. The G7 leaders called attacks on innocent civilians "a war crime." The G7 leaders underscored that they will continue their unwavering support for Ukraine against Russia's attack. The G7 leaders announced that they will continue to provide financial, military and humanitarian support to Ukraine "for as long as it takes." At least 18 people died and more than 60 others were injured in the attack on a shopping mall in Kremenchuk, AP cited the regional governor Dmytro Lunin. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy termed the attack on a shopping mall in Kremenchuk as "one of the most defiant terrorist attacks" in Europe's history.

"We, the leaders of the G7, solemnly condemn the abominable attack on a shopping mall in Kremenchuk. We stand united with Ukraine in mourning the innocent victims of this brutal attack. Indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilians constitute a war crime. Russian President Vladimir Putin and those responsible will be held to account," the G7 leaders said in the joint statement.

#G7 Leaders Statement: We solemnly condemn the abominable attack on a shopping mall in #Kremenchuk. We will not rest until Russia ends its cruel and senseless war on Ukraine. #G7GER pic.twitter.com/t4x9EJqzCv — G7 GER (@G7) June 27, 2022

Inputs from AP

Image: AP