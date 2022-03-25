During the 'extraordinary' meeting in Brussels on Thursday, NATO and G7 leaders discussed the worsening situation in Ukraine amid Russian invasion. The leaders condemned Russia's unlawful incursion and reaffirmed full support for Ukraine. During a press conference after the NATO and G7 Summit, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the Western powers are willing to impose new sanctions against Russia if necessary to isolate Moscow for its unlawful attack on Ukraine.

The French leader stated that these sanctions have a concrete impact and that they must maintain them for their deterrent effect. Talking about the rising food scarcity due to the war, the French President warned that the world is about to confront an "unprecedented" food crisis, noting that some nations, particularly those in the Middle East and North Africa, rely heavily on Ukrainian and Russian exports.

Macron discussed terms of prospective cease-fire with Putin and Zelenskyy

Prior to the NATO and G7 Summit, Macron discussed the terms of a prospective cease-fire with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday. The Kremlin informed that Putin and Macron spoke on the phone and discussed the situation in Ukraine, particularly about the negotiation between Moscow and Kyiv.

Meanwhile, NATO allies are bolstering their support for Ukraine, including providing cybersecurity advice and technology to aid in the country's defence against chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats, according to NATO's official statement. The Secretary-General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg emphasised that the allies will continue to impose unprecedented sanctions on Russia. He further stated that NATO will strengthen its presence in the east, including the formation of four new battlegroups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia. The NATO leaders also discussed China's participation in the situation, with Stoltenberg reiterating NATO's appeal for China to stop assisting Russia's war effort.

Zelenskyy spoke to NATO members

Zelenskyy spoke to NATO members on Thursday, claiming that Russia had attacked Ukraine with phosphorus bombs which killed a number of people including children. He then urged NATO leaders to provide military aid to Ukraine, stating that NATO has yet to demonstrate its ability to save lives.

