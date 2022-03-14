French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed concern about the death of US Journalist in Ukraine at a checkpoint in Kyiv on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, Macron said, "Today an American journalist was killed in Ukraine. Before him, others were targeted, murdered, injured and kidnapped. We are thinking of all these journalists driven by courage and an ideal: the freedom to inform. It is fundamental to our democracies." Notably, his statement came after a US journalist, Juan Arredondo, and his colleague -- who survived -- were fired on near checkpoint in the Ukrainian capital. Juan Arredondo told Italian journalist Annalisa Camilli, in an interview from the hospital before being taken for surgery, that his colleague was hit in the neck and remained on the ground.

Aujourd’hui un journaliste américain a été tué en Ukraine. Avant lui, d’autres ont été pris pour cible, assassinés, blessés, enlevés. Nous pensons à tous ces journalistes animés par le courage et un idéal : la liberté d'informer. Elle est fondamentale pour nos démocraties. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) March 13, 2022

Arredondo said he didn’t have further information about the fellow US journalist, whom he identified as Brent Renaud, a friend. According to the wounded scribe, they were filming refugees fleeing the area when they were shot at near the checkpoint. "The driver turned around, but the firing at them continued," Arredondo added. Meanwhile, a statement released by the Kyiv regional police said that Russian troops opened fire on the car and one journalist died. Before his death, the journalist while undergoing treatment said that he was brought by an ambulance and his colleague was “left behind.”

596 civilians were killed and more than 1,097 injured: UNHRC

A New York Times spokesperson said Renaud, 50, was a "talented filmmaker who had contributed to The New York Times over the years," adding that he was not working for the publication at the time of his death. The police force said: "Of course, the profession of journalism carries risks. Nonetheless, US citizen Brent Renaud paid with his life trying to highlight the deceit, cruelty and ruthlessness of the aggressor." Earlier in a report, the UN Human Rights Commission (UNHRC), on Sunday, said since the Russian invasion, at least 596 Ukrainian civilians were killed and more than 1,097 were injured.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visited a hospital to meet the soldiers injured during the ongoing war on Sunday. According to a statement released by Ukraine Presidential Press Service, Zelenskyy, the soldiers were injured while resisting Russian troops to enter the capital region, Kyiv. During his visit, the press service said that Zelenskyy interacted with wounded soldiers and clicked selfies with them.

(With inputs from AP)

