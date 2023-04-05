Macron, In China, Says That A Long Russia-Ukraine War Is Not In Beijing's Interest

French President Emmanuel Macron, who is on a three-day visit to China, has said that a long war in Ukraine is not in China's interest. He also said that anyone who supports Russia in the Russia-Ukraine war is an accomplice. "We have decided since the beginning of the conflict to help the victim, and we have also made it very clear that anyone helping the aggressor would be an accomplice in breach of international law," he said.

"China’s interest isn’t to have a lasting war," he added. This is the French President's first trip to China in four years. The goal of his trip is to persuade Xi Jinping to use his (Xi's) influence on Moscow to bring an end to the war. It isn't clear if he will succeed. Before flying off to Beijing, Macron had a phone conversation with US President Joe Biden. According to a statement from Macron's office, the phone conversation reflected the "common will of France and the United States to engage the Chinese to accelerate with us the end of the war in Ukraine and build a lasting peace".

A Look at Macron's Schedule

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Beijing on Wednesday for a state visit. He was greeted by Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and a military honor guard on the tarmac. Macron's schedule includes talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other top officials, as well as a state dinner on Thursday. On Friday, he will head to Guangzhou, where he will meet with local students and business leaders, accompanied by a delegation of French politicians and celebrities, including composer Jean-Michel Jarre.

Macron's visit comes at a time of heightened tensions in the region, with a meeting between Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy also taking place on Wednesday. The situation remains delicate, and many will be closely watching the French President's visit for any potential implications on the ongoing diplomatic struggles in the region.