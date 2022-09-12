Macron Intends To Talk To Putin As Russia Warns Attacks At ZNPP Could Be 'catastrophic'

French President Emmanuel Macron has planned to hold talks regarding the safety of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Macron even intends to remain in contact with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi, according to the statement released by the Elysee Palace. Notably, French President Macron's decision to hold talks comes after he held a telephonic conversation with his Russian counterpart, Putin, on Sunday, 11 September.

The statement released by the Elysee Palace reads, "The President of the Republic will remain in contact with President Zelenskyy as well as the Director General of the IAEA and will talk to President Putin in the coming days so that an agreement is found guaranteeing the safety of the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhya."

During the telephonic conversation, Macron stressed the need to ensure the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. He emphasised that Russia's occupation "was the cause of risks" surrounding the Zaporizhzhia NPP. He urged Russia to remove its weapons from the surroundings of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and called for the implementation of recommendations made by the IAEA. According to the statement released by the Kremlin, Macron and Putin had an "in-depth and frank exchange of views" regarding the situation in Ukraine, particularly concerning the security at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Putin warns attacks at ZNPP could lead to 'catastrophic consequences'

In his telephonic conversation with Macron, Putin "drew attention" to Ukraine's shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which he warned could to"catastrophic consequences." The Kremlin leader highlighted the measures taken by Russian specialists to ensure the security of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and called for pressurising Ukraine to stop shelling at the nuclear facility. The two leaders agreed to "non-politicised interaction" regarding the situation around the nuclear power plant and the involvement of the IAEA. Notably, Russian forces seized the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shortly after Moscow began its offensive in Ukraine. Ukraine has accused Russia of storing its military equipment around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Meanwhile, Russia has accused Ukrainian armed forces of shelling at the nuclear facility in Zaporizhzhia.

"The Russian side drew attention to regular Ukrainian attacks on ZNPP facilities, including a radioactive waste storage facility, which is fraught with catastrophic consequences," according to the statement released by Kremlin.

IAEA Chief 'gravely concerned' about the situation at ZNPP

On 11 September, IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi said that a back-up power line to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been restored. He said that the restoration of a 330 kilovolt reserve line enabled the ZNPP to shut down its last operating reactor early this morning. Rafael Grossi welcomed the latest developments regarding the ZNPP’s power status. However, he emphasised that the situation at the plant remained "precarious" after weeks of shelling in the region that damaged important power infrastructure. In his statement, Grossi said, “Despite this damage, plant operators and engineers have been able to restore one of the reserve power lines, in very challenging circumstances, to provide the ZNPP with badly-needed external electricity,”

“However, I remain gravely concerned about the situation at the plant, which remains in danger as long as any shelling continues. To address this serious situation, consultations have begun on the urgent need to establish a nuclear safety and security protection zone at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP)," Grossi added.

A back-up power line to #Ukraine’s #Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant was restored yesterday, enabling operator to shut down #ZNPP’s last operating reactor this morning. More details about the situation at ZNPP: https://t.co/qfAXrAAdZO pic.twitter.com/74Kz7m2olG — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) September 11, 2022

Image: AP