Macron Lauds China's Peace Proposal For Ukraine, Reveals Plans To Visit Beijing In April

French President Emmanuel Macron revealed his plans to head to China at the beginning of April to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war after Beijing recently issued a peace plan for Kyiv. "I think the fact that China is engaging in peace efforts is good. I myself will go to China in early April," Macron said at an agricultural fair in Paris, Sputnik reported citing a French broadcaster.

The French President also shared his hopes that China would help the West in exerting "pressure on Russia so that it never uses chemical or nuclear weapons" in the conflict. Macron's remarks come after China released a 12-pointer peace proposal titled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis" on Friday, the day when the war completed its first anniversary.

What was the proposal about?

In the document, Beijing called for an end to hostilities, and supported the idea of bringing Moscow and Kyiv to the negotiation table. It also opposed the use of sanctions and nuclear weapons and urged the world to not have a “cold war mentality." “The security of a region should not be achieved by strengthening or expanding military blocs," it said.

"Relevant countries should stop abusing unilateral sanctions and ‘long-arm jurisdiction’ against other countries, so as to do their share in de-escalating the Ukraine crisis and create conditions for developing countries to grow their economies and better the lives of their people,” it added.

Meanwhile, French media reported earlier this month that the Elysee Palace has begun preparations for Macron's trip to China, stating that it was the ideal time to resume dialogue with the country and discuss important global concerns. In mid-February, Wang Yi, the Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, visited the French capital of Paris, where he was received by Macron. In a meeting held between the duo, the Chinese diplomat conveyed that China had a fair stance on the Ukrainian conflict and was more than willing to make any contribution to peace talks.