Macron Slams 'hypocrisy' Of Africa Over Failing To Denounce Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine

In his recent remarks, French President Emmanuel Macron has strongly condemned African countries' approach to the ongoing ravaging war in Ukraine. Addressing a press conference in Cameroon's capital Yaoundé, he slammed the "hypocrisy" of some African countries that have refrained from terming Russia's actions in Ukraine as war. According to media reports, a few African nations have chosen not to criticise Russia's aggression in Ukraine. Earlier in March, as many as 17 African nations abstained in a UN vote to denounce the invasion.

Speaking further, the French President claimed that decentralisation is the only way to address the crisis affecting Cameroon's Anglophone population. "It is through this political process of dialogue and reform that a lasting solution can be found," Macron stated at the joint press conference along with Cameroonian President Paul Biya, BBC reported citing the privately-owned Journal du Cameroun website. Further, the two leaders also discussed the confrontation between the Cameroonian military and armed separatist groups as well as threats from Boko Haram in northern Cameroon.

France claims to have supplied mobile DNA analysis lab to Ukraine

Meanwhile, France has also claimed to have supplied a mobile DNA analysis lab to the Ukrainian government in an attempt to ensure that those accountable for the widespread atrocities committed against civilians are held accountable. The DNA lab was funded by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs and is similar to the one used locally by the French IRCGN's forensic support mission. The DNA lab is expected to make it possible to extract forensic genetics and perform genetic analyses on a large number of biological samples in no time.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is pertinent to mention here that the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has been continuing for well over five months now. The delegations of both countries have also held several rounds of peace negotiations, however, they have failed to produce desired results so far. Meanwhile, the Institute for Study of War (ISW), a US-based think tank, claimed that Russia might resort to nuclear threats in an attempt to prevent a counteroffensive from the Ukrainian armed forces. In its report, the ISW warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin could use nuclear threats to deter a counteroffensive by Ukraine into the annexed regions of Kherson, Zaporizhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk.

Image: AP