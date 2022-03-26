As the Russian war escalates to complete a month, French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said that he is ready to spearhead an "exceptional humanitarian operation" jointly with Turkey and Greece in Mariupol. Addressing a press conference, Macron announced that he will discuss the potential mission with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin "within 48 to 72 hours". Without divulging many details, Macron informed that the mission would take place "the earlier in the better." He added that the operation will take place in coordination with embattled Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We are going to launch a humanitarian operation in conjunction with Turkey and Greece to evacuate all those who wish to leave Mariupol," Macron informed reporters outside European Council (EC).

"We have had very concrete discussions today with the mayor of Mariupol and the relevant Ukrainian authorities. We will then negotiate with the Russian side," he added.

With the said mission, Macron wishes to be able to engage maximum stakeholders in this operation to ensure rescuing people caught amid "one of the greatest dramas." The city of over 4 lakh now has at least 1 lakh people reportedly stranded in Mariupol under relentless bombardment by Russian invaders. The discussion over the said evacuation mission was later confirmed by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. He also added that Ukraine is reeling under an "unprecedented Russian attack, which unfortunately makes no distinction between Ukrainian troops and civilians.

Mariupol sinks into despair as Russian war leaves city in tatters

The horror of war in Mariupol seems not to end since Russian forces besieged the city in the initial days of the war. Arbitrary bombings have cut off Mariupol's electricity, water, and food supplies. In addition, frequent gunfights have also resulted in severed communication with the outside world and restricted movement of those who stayed behind. With an estimated death of nearly 2,500, according to Ukrainian authorities, the city has remained shrouded in uncertainty for those who were left behind after massive evacuation missions allowed by Russia. However, in the first two days of such evacuations, Russian forces violated the ceasefire and shelled the green corridors making it difficult for evacuees to leave. "What is happening in Mariupol is a massive war crime," European Union (EU) Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell had said.

While over 35,000 fled the besieged city, nearly a lakh remained to experience the intensifying brutality. Mounting death toll has also led to mortuary workers digging up mass graves, the Associated Press had reported. The visuals were confirmed by the UN mission in Ukraine, which said they have "satellite images" corroborating the existence of mass graves in Mariupol.

The barrage of bombings ramped in Mariupol since March 9, after a Russian-led airstrike hit a maternity hospital killing 3 and injuring 17. On March 16, Russians yet again launched an attack on a drama theatre sheltering hundreds inflicted by war. According to "almost official" data cited by CNN, at least 300 died in the attack. While Russian troops continue to encircle the city, there are no certain reports about how far its seizure might be.

(Image: AP)