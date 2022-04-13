Macron To Hold Talks With Putin & Zelenskyy Again In Coming Days Amid Ukraine War: Report

As the war continues to escalate, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that he is planning to hold another round of telephonic conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the coming days. "In the coming days, I will speak with Presidents of Russia and Ukraine once more," Macron remarked, TASS news agency reported citing France 2 TV channel. The French President also emphasised that he is doing everything possible to stop the war in Ukraine and restore peace.

At the same time, he disagreed with US President Joe Biden's assessment of the situation in Ukraine, which he described as "genocide." Macron stated that he wants to be "careful" with the words to characterise the Ukrainian conflict and refused to escalate the rhetoric. "Today we need to be very careful with terms, because we are talking about fraternal people (Russian and Ukrainian). My purpose is to try and stop this conflict and restore peace. I do not think that the escalation of words serves this purpose," he added.

French President Macron accuses Russian forces of committing war crimes in Ukraine

Macron further stated that Russia unilaterally launched the horrific war, and it has now been confirmed that the Russian forces have committed war crimes. It is now vital to track down the perpetrators and bring them to justice, the French President added. As per TASS, Macron paid a visit to Moscow on February 7 to meet with Russian President Putin. The following day, the French president paid a visit to Kyiv. Since their meeting in Moscow, Macron and Putin have held several rounds of telephonic conversations between them.

Europe will continue to support Ukraine in all possible ways: Macron

It is pertinent to mention here that French President Macron came in support of Ukraine after a missile attack at Kramatorsk railway station in Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) region wreaked havoc and killed dozens of people on April 8. Macron denounced the deadly incident wherein families who were about to be evacuated experienced horror at Kramatorsk railway station. The French President also stated that Europe will continue to support Ukraine humanitarianly, militarily and financially.

