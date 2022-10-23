'Main Target Is Energy': Zelenskyy Slams Russia's 'massive Strike' Targeting Power Grid

As the ruthless Moscow-Kyiv war continues unabated, Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday stated that Russia has launched a “new massive strike” on the nation’s infrastructure. While addressing his nation during his daily night speech, Zelenskyy said, “The main target of terrorists is energy.” Further, he highlighted that the ‘massive’ strike spans a vast geographic area, including Volyn, Odesa, the Khmelnytsky and Kirovohrad regions, the Dnipropetrovsk and Rivne regions, the Mykolaiv and Zaporizhia regions, and other locations.

Referring to the fact that Russia has been targeting Ukraine's energy grid, Zelenskyy further urged Ukrainian citizens to be more careful while consuming electricity. He said, “The stability of the power industry of our entire state depends on each city and district of Ukraine.” Besides this, he suggested people use devices that consume a lot of electricity wisely and particularly in the morning and evening when consumption is at its highest.

Furthermore, Ukraine’s President emphasised, “Lease, pay attention to notices from local authorities and power companies about when there may be stabilisation blackouts on your street or in your area. Plan your day with this information in mind.”

Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed power has been restored in some parts

In addition to this, Zelenskyy informed that they have been able to restore power supply in a part of the nation's territory where electricity was lost due to the massive strike. Parts of the Odesa and Khmelnytsky regions, as well as the majority of the Rivne area, have already restored power supplies, as per the leader. “But in many cities, in many districts, recovery work is still ongoing. We are trying to return power to people as soon as possible,” he asserted.

Zelenskyy has even expressed gratitude in his daily speech to everyone who participated in this effort, including the energy workers, local government employees, utility personnel, and government authorities.

Over a dozen Russian missiles targeted Ukraine's critical infrastructure on Saturday, the Ukrainian air force reported, with numerous areas reporting hits on energy installations and power outages. As per Ukraine's air force command, 33 missiles were launched against Ukraine on Saturday morning, and 18 of them were shot down.

It is pertinent to mention that Russia has been attacking Ukraine's power infrastructure relentlessly since October 10 in which at least half of its thermal power generation of the whole system has been affected.

Indicating it, the Ukrainian President said, “Of course, we do not yet have the technical ability to shoot down 100% of Russian missiles and attack drones. We will gradually come to this - with the help of our partners, I'm confident of this". However, he claimed that they have already shot down the majority of drones and cruise missiles. 20 missiles, including Kalibr and Kh-101 missiles as well as more than 10 Iranian Shahed unmanned aerial vehicles, were destroyed just in the first half of Saturday.

Notably, Kyiv stated that there were about 1.5 million homes without electricity, BBC reported.