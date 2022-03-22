Maksim Chmerkovskiy Returns To Poland To Help Refugees As Russia-Ukraine War Continues

Ukrainian choreographer Maksim Chmerkovskiy made his safe return to Los Angeles on March 2 after being trapped in Kyiv for almost a week. Post his return, the Dancing with the Stars alum admitted suffering from survivor's guilt and planned to visit Poland to 'join efforts on the ground'. Now, on Sunday, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, during live streaming from Poland's capital Warsaw, shared an update on the 'tangible opportunities' that he had been working on to support Ukrainian refugees.

'It's getting worse in Ukraine': Maksim Chmerkovskiy

While raising awareness for viewers to donate to charitable organisations to support humanitarian aid, Maksim revealed that he met some of her close friends. He said "Saw my family, saw my friends, obviously spent some time [with them]. And we’ve been working. We’ve been working on tangible opportunities to help."

The DWTS alum added that the situation is getting worse day after another. He said the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war "did not end or slow down – it got worse in Ukraine. I want everybody to understand what that means because everything that happened, happened fast," he explained. "It was traumatic and it was worldwide and everything. But right now, it is getting worse. Humanitarian crisis is getting worse. People are getting hurt worse, there are more people hurt and there are more people affected."

During the live session, Chmerkovskiy shed light on how Poland needs help to provide support to the Ukrainian refugees. "These towns are running out of space," the 42-year-old said. "This is an actual problem. A few towns already announced they cannot accept any more refugees. Currently, where I’m at, in Warsaw, in the middle of downtown, everywhere you go is Ukrainian. Everybody’s a refugee".

This comes just days after Maksim Chmerkovskiy's wife Peta Murgatroyd broke down while reflecting on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Upon seeing the morbid condition of Ukrainian refugees, Peta took to her Instagram stories to share that it 'breaks her heart' to see the destructive visuals of the country. "I'm struggling to get through some days. Sometimes I have great days, other days I have terrible days because I just can't get this out of my head. I've walked those streets, I've been there. It is such a beautiful country," she said of Ukraine. "And the children that are dying right now," Peta Murgatroyd said in the video.