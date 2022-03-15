Maldives President Thanks India For 'generously' Helping His Country Amid COVID Pandemic

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has thanked India for helping his nation “generously” on several occasions, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a press release, Solih highlighted India’s support and informed that New Delhi donated the most coronavirus vaccines to the island nation. Addressing the country over the weekend, he said that the Maldives received a lot of equipment from India, which was essential to provide health services, that too in the wake of the ongoing pandemic.

As per the press note, the Maldivian President said, “In the last two years, India has generously aided us on many occasions.”

Ibrahim Mohamed Solih informed that India purchased financial bonds worth USD250 million to help the Maldives recover its economy. At the same time, he also noted that a travel corridor was enacted between the two countries in order to ensure continued tourist arrivals. Further, Solih said that India also eased up access for Maldivians needing urgent care, allowing them to travel to the nation.

“This privilege was not afforded to any other country besides the Maldives,” Solih noted.

India-Maldives relations

It is to mention that India and Maldives have maintained bilateral relations. India has supported the island nation in areas such as search and rescue capabilities, casualty evacuation, coastal surveillance, and maritime reconnaissance, which directly benefit the Maldivian people. "India will always remain a true and trusted friend of the people of the Maldives," New Delhi had previously stated.

Meanwhile, Solih’s remarks come after NSA Ajit Doval met Maldives Defence Minister Mariya Ahmed Didi earlier this month. In his meeting with Maldives Defence Minister, Doval highlighted India's commitment to bolstering "time-tested bilateral security partnership." He called on working closely to enhance regional security.

(Image: AP)

