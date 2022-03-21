Amid incessant bombings and Russia-led attacks across Ukraine, a mall Podilskyi district was reportedly struck by shelling during the late hours of Sunday. Ukrainian administrative released gritty visuals and images from the site wherein firefighters and security forces were seen holding the fort and extinguishing the fire, reportedly set ablaze up to the third floor of the building. As the Kremlin-led invasion of the eastern European country enters its day 26, Vladimir Putin's forces refuse to halt their military offensives in the civilian set up of the war-ravaged nation.

The fire, explosion and missile strike at the mall is said to have killed at least one person.

In spine-chilling visuals accessed by Republic TV, Ukrainian firefighters and relief workers were seen pulling out persons who were stuck under the debris and structure of the mall. Kyiv's state public service released the video wherein the explosion at the mall was visible and caught on a nearby CCTV camera. While the alleged Russia-led attack jolted the area, the building is seen catching massive fire seconds after the missile strike.

The latest reports of bombings in Ukraine added to the battery of attacks on civilian zones of the country. Volodymyr Zelenskyy's administration on March 21 stated that Russian troops bombarded an art school in Mariupol where more than 400 people had taken shelter. Local authorities suggest that Mariupol's G12 art school had been destroyed while women, children, and the elderly were inside. No casualties were reported at the time.

Mariupol is an important port in Ukraine on the Azov Sea, and it has been bombarded for at least three weeks and has witnessed some of the greatest horrors. The report suggests that at least 2,300 people have been killed, some of whom were reportedly buried in mass graves.

Russian troops bomb Ukraine's school sheltering hundreds

On Sunday, Ukraine stated that Putin's forces bombed an art school that sheltered nearly 400 individuals in the Mariupol. Following the blast, President Zelenskyy had said that unrelenting Moscow's siege would have an impact on generations to come and shall be remembered for centuries ahead.

In less than a week, Ukrainian authorities have reported Russia's missile strikes on numerous public buildings where civilians had been taking refuge. Reportedly, a Mariupol theatre, with more than 1,300 people, was bombed on Wednesday.

Russia-Ukraine war: Day 26

On the pretext of carrying out a 'special military operation' in Ukraine and the autonomous region of Donetsk, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an offensive. While reports of heavy shelling and explosions have jolted key cities of Ukraine, the Kremlin has continued to brush Putin's violent vision under the carpet.

Despite ordering explosions in Ukraine, the Kremlin asserted that Moscow's primary objective was to put Ukrainian military infrastructure 'out of operation'.

More than 3 million fled Ukraine: UN

On March 19, the Pentagon stated that though it stands in absolute support of Ukraine's resistance to Putin's 'unprovoked' war, it is compelled to refrain from engaging in hostilities in Ukraine, nor will it establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine. In notable reasoning, Austin said that if the United States engaged in combat, it would be required to take down Russian forces, which would mean two nuclear-powered nations are at war. He implied that such a scenario is not 'good for the region'.

Also, the United Nations has revealed that more than 3.25 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion, with nearly two million residents crossing the border into Poland.