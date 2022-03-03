Mamata Banerjee Claims 'Centre Delayed Evacuation Of Students' At SP-RLD Joint Rally

Lashing out at the BJP, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, claimed that the Centre did not help the students stranded in Ukraine in time. Addressing a joint SP-RLD rally, Banerjee claimed that govt knew about the imminent Russia-Ukraine war but delayed their evacuation. Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary are present at the rally in Varanasi. Polling in the 6th phase of UP Elections are currently underway.

Mamata: 'They delayed evacuation'

"Central govt knew that war was going to happen, but they didn't help the students. Evacuation was delayed," lamented Banerjee. As of date, India has evacuated over 3000 Indian nationals from war-torn Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, Opposition MPs were briefed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the ongoing rescue operations of stranded Indians from Ukraine via Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, Moldova and Poland. 9 MPs from 6 parties including Rahul Gandhi, Anand Sharma, Shashi Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi, and Ministers of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi partcipated in the meeting. EAM Jaishankar revealed that the participants unanimously supported the Centre's efforts to bring back all Indians stuck in Ukraine. Sources state that the Opposition has also backed India's decision from abstaining at the UN General Assembly which voted on Russia to stop its attack on Ukraine.

Operation Ganga

Currently, India has flagged off Operation Ganga to evacuate Indians from Ukraine via Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia at its own expense as Ukraine has closed its airspace for civilian flights. Until now, Over dozens of flights have taken of from Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, Moldova and Poland including 3 Indian Airforce flights bringing back over 3000 Indian nationals - often welcomed by Union Ministers at various Indian airports. Indian Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is handling evacuation from Romania and Moldova borders, Kiren Rijiju from Slovakia border, Hardeep Singh Puri at Hungary border and V.K Singh at Poland. PM Modi spoke to President Putin to ensure the safe removal of Indian citizens from the war zone - giving a 6-hour window to Indians to evacuate Kharkiv.

Moreover, India has refuted that any of its students have been held hostage by authorities on Wednesday. Russian Foreign Ministry claimed that 'Indian students are actually taken hostage by the Ukrainian security forces, who use them as a human shield to stop them from entering for Russian territory'. Countering it, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry urged India, Pakistan, China, and others 'whose students have become hostages of the Russian armed aggression in Kharkiv and Sumy' to contact Moscow. Ukraine's 3rd largest city - Kherson has already fallen to Russia and heavy bombing continues in Kharkiv and Kyiv.