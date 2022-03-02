Mamata Banerjee 'won't' Slam Centre Over Evacuation From Ukraine; 'PM Busy With UP Polls'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reiterated her stand to not criticize the Union government on the matters of external affairs amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, and clarified that she wants to abstain from politicizing the evacuation process from Kyiv as ‘we are one.’

Her remarks came two days after she extended her 'unconditional support' to the Union government to rescue trapped Indian civilians from the war-struck European nation.

Mamata Banerjee won't criticise Centre over evacuation from Ukraine

Further speaking of MEA’s extensive efforts under operation Ganga to repatriate stranded students from war-torn Ukraine, Mamata Banerjee claimed that the country is lagging to bring back Indian nationals due to ‘lack of coordination and some political business.’

“I don't want to criticise govt, especially for matters of external affairs, because we're one. But sometimes I've seen that external affairs matter, because of some coordination gap & political business, we're lagging behind & our students are stuck there, Banerjee said while addressing the press on Wednesday.”

Talking about the Indian student from Karnataka who was killed during Russia’s massive airstrike in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, Mamata Banerjee noted the woes of the stranded nationals. She further questioned the government on the same and asked if the Centre was aware of the developing conflict, ‘why didn’t they bring students earlier?’

“Somebody died, some people are moving from here & there. somebody is waiting in bunkers, somebody is waiting in Romania, somebody is not getting food. They search for food & get killed. When the Govt was aware of developments, why didn't they bring the students earlier,” TMC supremo questioned.

She further lamented PM Modi for indulging himself in electioneering in Uttar Pradesh. To this, she further added that she will also be travelling to poll-bound UP to campaign for Samajwadi Party, to build a stronger opposition against the saffron party. Besides, she mentioned that she ‘had completed her duties before campaigning,’ - a subtle attack at PM Modi alleging that he did not comply with his duties before going for campaigning.

“He is busy with the UP elections. So, I am also going to UP. But I have done my duties before that,” Mamata Banerjee said.

In a letter addressed to PM Modi on Monday, February 28, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offered her unconditional support to the Centre. She had stressed that political parties should disregard their domestic disagreements on such occasions to ensure that India's dignity as a nation is unchallenged and unviolated.

(With ANI Inputs)