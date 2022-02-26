Opposition MPs Lament India Abstaining From Voting Against Russia: 'Stand Up, Not Aside'

Disappointed with India for abstaining to vote against Russia at the UN Security Council for attacking Ukraine, Congress MP Manish Tewari on Friday, said 'friends need to be told when wrong'. Similarly, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that by abstaining, it has made 'India's principles weaker against violence & human rights violations', chiding India for standing with China. Eleven countries voted in favour of the UN resolution condemning Russia and demanding 'immediate, complete and unconditional' withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. India along with China & UAE abstained from voting and Russia vetoed the vote - reducing it to a mere symbolic censure.

Manish Tewari: ‘Friends’ need to be told when they are wrong

There comes a time when nations needs to stand-up and not stand aside



I sincerely wish India had voted in solidarity with people of Ukraine at UNSC who are facing an unprecedented & unjustified aggression.



‘Friends’ need to be told when they are wronghttps://t.co/sOFpzhQiL9 — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) February 26, 2022

Abstain in voting against a war doesn’t make your relationship better but makes your principles weaker against violence&human rights violations.Tomorrow it could be us not getting support against China. Today we stood on the same side as China,that speaks loads about our FP. 1/2 — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) February 26, 2022

Why India abstained from voting against Russia?

Abstaining to vote against Russia, India's UN envoy TS Tirumurti said, "India's deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine. We urge that all efforts are made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities. No solution can ever be arrived at the cost of human lives".

"The contemporary global order has been built on the UN charter, international law and respect for the sovereignity and territorial integrity of states. All member states need to honour these principles in finding a constructive way forward. Dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes," he added.

"It is a matter of regret that the path of diplomacy was given up. We must return to it. For all these reasons India has chosen to abstain on this resolution," concluded Tirumurti. PM Modi too has spoken to Putin urging him to stop the violence and resolve Russia's issues with NATO via diplomatic negotiations.

Russia invades Ukraine

For weeks, Moscow massed over 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders in a bid to pressurise Western nations to not allow Ukraine to join NATO, threatening an invasion. On Thursday, Putin ordered a special military operation in Ukraine's Donbas region, which quickly accelerated into precision airstrikes on Kyiv, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, deployed tanks towards Lviv from the Belarus-Ukraine border. The Russian Navy is attacking from the shores of Mariupol and Odessa and troops have taken over Chernobyl nuclear plant, heading towards Kyiv. With Zelenskyy ordering martial law and full Army mobilisation, over 100,000 Ukrainians have fled while many nationals including Indians are stuck in Ukraine as airspaces were shut down. 137 civilians and military personnel have been killed since Thursday.