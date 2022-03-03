Taking a dig at fellow Congress leaders, Manish Tewari on Wednesday, expressed shock at their silence on the Indian students stranded in Ukraine. Tagging leaders like CM Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Sunil Jakhar, Tewari asked if 'Is it only Punjab MPs who have to do the heavy lifting?'. As of date, India has evacuated over 3000 Indian nationals from war-torn Ukraine. Punjab polls were completed on February 20 and results will be on March 10.

Tewari: 'Appalled at Congress leaders'

I am appalled great leaders of @INCPunjab Congress are nowhere to be seen/heard when thousands of our children our in jeopardy. Is it only Punjab MP’s who have to do heavy lifting. Where is @CHARANJITCHANNI , @sherryontopp , @sunilkjakhar. , @Barmer_Harish. Is power be & end all? — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) March 2, 2022

Slamming AAP, Akali Dal and BJP leaders' silence, he asked, "AAP, Akali Dal, BJP - Why are you MIA? If you care for Punjab stand up & be counted when our children are in clear & present danger". Tewari has also criticised the Union Ministers for giving political speeches to returning students from Ukraine saying "My appeal to them would be get on with the work, stop giving sentimonials". Over 18,000 students from India are studying medicine in Ukraine and seek evacuation amid the Russian invasion.

Operation Ganga

Currently, India has flagged off Operation Ganga to evacuate Indians from Ukraine via Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia at its own expense as Ukraine has closed its airspace for civilian flights. Until now, Over a dozens flights have taken of from Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, Moldova and Poland including 3 Indian Airforce flights bringing back over 3000 Indian nationals - often welcomed by Union Ministers at various Indian airports. Indian Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is handling evacuation from Romania and Moldova borders, Kiren Rijiju from Slovakia border, Hardeep Singh Puri at Hungary border and V.K Singh at Poland. PM Modi spoke to President Putin to ensure the safe removal of Indian citizens from the war zone - giving a 6-hour window to Indians to evacuate Kharkiv.

India's stance on Ukraine

At the UN Security Council India along with China & UAE abstained from voting to pass a resolution condemning Russia and demanding 'immediate, complete and unconditional' withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. India also abstained from voting against Russia at the UNHRC and the UNGA to demand Russia from stopping its invasion into Ukraine. Ukraine's 3rd largest city - Kherson has already fallen to Russia and heavy bombing continues in Kharkiv and Kyiv. As of date, Ukraine has lost 352 civilians including 14 children in the war against Russia.