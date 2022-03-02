Manish Tewari Slams Ministers Welcoming Indian Students From Ukraine: 'Stop Sentimonials'

Criticising the bevy of welcoming Union Ministers, Congress MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday, said that they should stop giving political speeches to returning students from war-torn Ukraine. Dismissing Operation Ganga as unique, Tewari stated that India had evacuated 1,70, 000 Indians from Iraq and Kuwait during the Libyan crisis. The seventh day of the war is currently underway, with Russian forces inching closer to Kyiv - where President Volodymyr Zelensky stands determined.

Tewari to Union Mins: 'Get to work'

"During the Libya crisis, Indian govt evacuated Indian nationals from there. Whatever govt is doing is their duty, but the way ministers are going on board and giving political speeches there is condemnable. My appeal to them would be get on with the work, stop giving sentimonials".

Countering the Centre's remark that 12,000+ Indians have returned from Ukraine, Tewari said, "I don't know from where the foreign secretary is getting numbers. A large number of students are stuck there. PM Modi should pick up the call talk to Putin and get the route for evacuations from the frontline. Nobody wants to undermine the difficult situation India finds itself".

Operation Ganga

Currently, India has flagged off Operation Ganga to evacuate Indians from Ukraine via Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia at its own expense as Ukraine has closed its airspace for civilian flights. Until now, 12 flights have departed to India bringing nearly 2773 nationals via Hungary, Poland, Romania, Moldova - often welcomed by Union Ministers at various Indian airports. Indian Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is handling evacuation from Romania and Moldova borders, Kiren Rijiju from Slovakia border, Hardeep Singh Puri at Hungary border and V.K Singh at Poland. Over 18,000 students from India are studying medicine in Ukraine and seek evacuation amid the Russian invasion.

India's stance on Ukraine

At the UN Security Council India along with China & UAE abstained from voting to pass a resolution condemning Russia and demanding 'immediate, complete and unconditional' withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. The resolution failed to pass as Russia vetoed the vote - reducing it to a mere symbolic censure. Later, the UNSC passed a resolution to refer the Russia-Ukraine war matter to an emergency session of UN General Assembly - with 11 voting, Russia against and India, China and UAE abstaining. Moreover, at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), India was among 13 countries out of 47 that abstained from voting at the UNHRC to hold an urgent debate on Ukraine that will also consider a resolution for a probe into alleged human rights violations. As of date, Ukraine has lost 352 civilians including 14 children in the war against Russia.