Mariupol City Fully Clear Of Ukrainian Forces, Foreign Mercenaries: Russia Makes Big Claim

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to intensify, the Russian military has recently announced that the entire urban area of eastern Ukraine's Mariupol city has been cleared of Ukrainian Armed Forces as well as foreign mercenaries. Addressing a briefing, Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said that the remnants of the resistance forces have been blocked within the Azovstal iron and steel production plants. Further, Konashenkov revealed that at the time of fighting in the city, nearly 1,464 Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered.

Mariupol, which is a strategic port city on the Azov Sea, is suffering some of the worst bloodsheds in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. After nearly seven weeks of siege, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry announced on Friday that its soldiers were still fighting Russians in Mariupol, ANI reported.

Zelenskyy requests assistance for people trapped inside Mariupol

In addition to this, the President of the war-torn nation, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has highlighted the fact that he has spoken with the leaders of the United Kingdom and Sweden on Saturday about how to best assist the defenders of Mariupol as well as the thousands of people trapped inside the besieged city. He believes that the fate of Mariupol may be decided either via battle or negotiation, as per media reports.

In the latest video, while addressing the nation, Zelenskyy said that either their partners deliver Ukraine all of the required heavy weaponry, planes, as soon as possible, so that they can alleviate the invaders' pressure on Mariupol and break the blockade, or they can accomplish it through talks, in which their partners' involvement should be decisive.

According to Zelenskyy, the situation in Mariupol remains inhumane, and Russia is attempting to eliminate everyone who is present.

Apart from this, Petro Andryushchenko, the Mariupol mayor's advisor, claimed that the Russian soldiers have prepared to shut the Besieged city for entry and exit. "The occupiers want to 'filter' all the remaining men," the Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security of Ukraine's Ministry of Culture and Information Policy stated on Twitter. Some may be sent to the invading troops, while others may be deemed untrustworthy, according to the tweet.

❗️Russian troops plan to close #Mariupol for entry and exit, adviser to the mayor Petro Andryushchenko reports. The occupiers want to "filter" all the remaining men. Some might be mobilized to occupation forces, others isolated as "unreliable" or ordered to clear the rubble. — Stratcom Centre UA (@StratcomCentre) April 16, 2022

Meanwhile, Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko had stated that Russian planes have dropped a chemical substance in a zone on the outskirts of town that is expected to be 90% destroyed by aerial strikes. As per Mariupol's mayor, who spoke at an online press conference on Wednesday, the chemical weapons attack took place on Monday, April 11.

