Mariupol Mayor Says 40% Infrastructure Not Recoverable As Russia Rains Missiles On Ukraine

As the Russia-Ukraine war has entered its 43rd day, Mariupol Mayor Vadim Boychenko has urged for tougher penalties on Russia while speaking at a roundtable on Wednesday and stated that the international institutions should keep a track of Russia's war crimes. He further added that Russian troops have damaged over 90% of the city's infrastructure, with at least 40% of it "no longer recoverable," CNN reported.

The Mariupol city council released a copy of Boychenko's statements at the roundtable, in which the mayor stated that the city council has established a committee to document the cases of communal and private property destruction and that the council has so far registered 300 such incidents.

Boychenko also claimed that as per preliminary estimates, “5,000 people died in Mariupol during the month of the blockade, of which about 210 were children.” He went on to say that Russian 'terrorist' troops have dropped many big bombs on a children's hospital and demolished one of the city hospital buildings, with nearly 50 individuals 'burned alive', as per CNN.

Further talking about the destruction of infrastructure in Mariupol, the Mayor said that the Drama Theater was attacked, and around 900 people were sheltering there at the time of the bombing. According to CNN, “These are just a few examples of the deliberate destruction of the civilian population of Mariupol, " Boychenko continued.

It is worth mentioning that the Russian military has surrounded the strategically important Sea of Azov port, cutting off food, water, and energy supplies and bombarding it with heavy artillery strikes and air attacks.

Russian soldiers in Mariupol are burning the dead in mobile crematoriums

In addition to this, the Mariupol City Council claimed in the aftermath of the Bucha massacre that Russia's highest leadership has ordered to remove any proof of their army's crimes in the city. On Wednesday, it further stated that Russian soldiers in Mariupol are burning the dead in mobile crematoriums. As per the media reports, the Mariupol City Council said in a Telegram message dated April 6 that Russians collect the remains of Mariupol residents who were killed as a result of the Russian aggression and burn them in mobile crematoriums.

Mobile crematoria in #Mariupol



Mayor of Mariupol Vadim Boychenko said today that #Russian mobile crematoria have started operating in the city.



According to him, tens of thousands of people could have died in Mariupol and the cremation, "covering up the traces of crimes". pic.twitter.com/mVj6dC3xK4 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 6, 2022

Referring to the incident, Mayor Vadym Boychenko remarked that the world has not witnessed anything like the catastrophe in Mariupol since the Nazi concentration camps. He asserted that their entire city has been turned into a death camp and that the rest of the world should punish Putin for his actions.

Meanwhile, as of April 2, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had acknowledged that more than 3,000 people were ultimately evacuated from Mariupol, while the city's deputy mayor described the city as "totally destroyed." During an interview with CNN, Mariupol deputy mayor Sergei Orlov said that as officials worked to evacuate residents, people were staying underground in bomb shelters and were sharing meals with one another.

(Image: AP)