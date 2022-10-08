Massive Blast Erupts On Key Bridge Linking Crimea To Russia As War Rages On: Watch

In the midst of the brutal war in Eastern Europe, an enormous explosion hit the Kerch bridge, which connects Russia and Crimea. Photos and videos of the bridge showed that at least two train compartments were being completely damaged by a ferociously blazing fire, which was followed by a massive column of black smoke. One side of the parallel road bridge also collapsed into the Kerch Strait.

According to the Russian state news agency RIA, the shipping arches were unharmed, despite a fuel tank being "on fire" on one of the parts of the Crimean bridge. The road-and-rail bridge, which was built in the year 2018 and is intended to connect Crimea with Russia's transportation system, was closed to traffic following the blast, i24 News reported.

Russia has been blaming the explosion on a car bomb

The bridge, which was constructed on Russian President Vladimir Putin's instructions, functioned as a vital transportation route for delivering military supplies to Russian forces fighting in Ukraine.

Very clear view of the vehicle portion of the bridge that collapsed and the railway portion on fire. pic.twitter.com/fYsLJuHRcE — Rob Lee (@RALee85) October 8, 2022

Another video of damage to the bridge from this morning. https://t.co/0MEUA1VBXC pic.twitter.com/cgQtCwJqeC — Rob Lee (@RALee85) October 8, 2022

“Today at 6:07 a.m. (03.07 GMT) on the road traffic side of the Crimean bridge … a car bomb exploded, setting fire to seven oil tankers being carried by rail to Crimea,” according to Russian news outlets quoting the national anti-terrorism committee. However, this assertion could not be immediately verified.

Apart from this, Mykhailo Podolyak, a presidential adviser for Ukraine, said in a tweet, “Crimea, the bridge, the beginning. Everything illegal must be destroyed, everything stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything occupied by Russia must be expelled.”

Crimea, the bridge, the beginning. Everything illegal must be destroyed, everything stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything occupied by Russia must be expelled. pic.twitter.com/yUiSwOLlDP — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) October 8, 2022

The railway span is a portion of the parallel bridges that Russia constructed after invading and annexing Crimea in 2014. These bridges span the Kerch Strait and connect the Russian city of Krasnodar with Crimea.

