As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for over a month, the Russian forces extended their attack on Ukraine’s historical city, Lviv. A massive fire broke out and thick smog blanketed the city as Russian missiles targeted fuel depots in the western city on Saturday.

Huge flames of fire galloping from the oil depot had engulfed everything that came under their way. As far as one could see, the magnanimous orange flames were seen, as the fire raged on. In the latest video accessed by Republic Media Network, firefighters were seen dousing the fire from all ends.

Fire rages on from oil depots of Lviv as Russian forces target Ukrainian fuel supplies

Speaking of the attack, the Russian forces claimed that they have deliberately targeted oil depots as they are the main source of fuel supplies for the Ukrainian army. In order to expedite victory over Ukraine, Russian forces have now been attacking Ukraine's food supplies, remedy centres, electricity and water supply units. These war tactics are being used by Russian forces, in an attempt to demoralise Ukraine's army.

“On March 26, high-precision long-range air-launched weapons destroyed a large fuel base near the city of Lviv, which provided fuel for Ukrainian troops in the western regions of Ukraine, as well as near Kyiv," Russian Ministry of Defense spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said in a briefing.

Following the Russian shelling, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi had said that the strikes were a warning to US President Joe Biden, who was present in neighbouring Poland on Saturday since the historical city is just 80km away from the Poland border.

March 26. Oil depot in Lviv after Russians missiles bombing.

For 14 hours, firefighters put out the fire.

Photo @SESU_UA pic.twitter.com/HJhEY7PJar — Андрій Садовий (@AndriySadovyi) March 27, 2022

Russia re-strategises attack, draws focus on Western Ukraine

This comes after Russia said that they are re-focussing their attacking strategy for the second phase of their ‘denazification’ operation as the war enters the second month. Notably, the Russian attack on civilian areas is expanding. Redrawing its focus from Eastern and Southern Ukraine, Moscow’s army is now targetting the Western cities. At this point, Lviv had become a refugee centre, where internally displaced people have been taking shelter amid the ongoing conflict.

This is being interpreted as a strong message being sent out to war-torn Ukraine and its western allies that Moscow is not ready to budge in front of the western unity, they have made it clear that President Putin is determined to continue its military aggression and US President’s visit will not affect their strategy.

