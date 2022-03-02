Condoling the death of a 21-year-old Indian student in Kharkiv by Russian forces, BSP supremo Mayawati contended that this incident had increased everyone's anxiety across the nation. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, she stressed that many of the students hailing from various states including UP are under stress as they await return to India. While refraining from directly criticising 'Operation Ganga', the former UP CM called upon the Centre to play a more proactive role in ensuring the safe return of Indians stuck in Ukraine.

BSP president Mayawati said, "There is a dire need for the Center to play a more proactive role in providing relief to the victims' families by safely returning home about 15,000 Indian students who are struggling for their lives in the bunkers to save their lives from the horrors of war in Ukraine. About 18 thousand students from many states of the country including UP are in faraway Ukraine to study and after the outbreak of war, only a few of them have been able to return and all the rest are facing uncertainty and anxiety there every moment. Due to this uneasiness is also increasing a lot in the whole country."

2. यूक्रेन में जंग की विभीषिका से जान बचाने के लिए बंकरों के जीवन की जद्दोजहद में फंसे करीब 15 हजार भारतीय छात्रों की सकुशल घर वापसी करके पीड़ित परिवारों को राहत देने हेतु केन्द्र को और भी सक्रिय (proactive) भूमिका निभाने की सख्त जरूरत। 2/3 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 2, 2022

'12,000 Indians have left Ukraine'

Under the aegis of Operation Ganga, the Union government is aiming to evacuate Indians from Hungary, Poland, Romania, Moldova and Slovakia. While Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (retd) VK Singh have reached Hungary, Slovakia and Poland respectively, Jyotiraditya Scindia has gone to Romania and Moldova to coordinate the evacuation mission and extend assistance to the stranded nationals. As per the MEA, the top priority is to rescue Indians from Kharkiv, which is under intense attack from the Russian forces.