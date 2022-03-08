Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, McDonald's, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, and other major western food and beverage companies are facing immense pressure to withdraw from Moscow, amid calls for consumer boycotts of the brands. The companies have been chastised for failing to speak out about the invasion and for continuing to do business in Russia when a slew of other companies, like Netflix, Levi's, Burberry, and Ikea, have pulled out, The Guardian reported.

Since last week, hashtags 'BoycottMcDonalds' and 'BoycottCocaCola' have been trending on Twitter.

Meanwhile, several other western food and beverage franchises, including Starbucks, KFC, and Burger King, continue to operate in Russia. Sean Penn, an American actor and filmmaker, has called on Americans to boycott Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, and McDonald's until they stop doing business in Russia. "Until Coca-Cola, PepsiCo & McDonalds suspend business in Russia, American citizens have a very safe & simple way to stand with Ukraine. Any among us can suspend our purchases of their products & ask our friends to consider doing the same [sic]," he wrote in a Twitter post.

Deborah Meaden, a Dragons' Den investor in the United Kingdom, has also advised people to boycott Coca-Cola. Meanwhile, Nicholas Christakis, a professor of social and natural science at Yale, has similarly condemned McDonald's and beverage companies for continuing their businesses in Russia. As per McDonald's official website, the company had as many as 847 restaurants in Russia at the end of last year, the vast majority of which were operated directly by the company. In addition, it also claimed to have 108 restaurants in Ukraine.

Can you stop drinking Coca Cola please. They are refusing to withdraw from Russia. Let’s show them some people power. — Deborah Meaden 🇺🇦 (@DeborahMeaden) March 4, 2022

Ukraine's foreign minister urges western companies to withdraw from Russia

Coca-Cola HBC, one of Coca-Cola's bottling companies, announced last week that it had halted production and evacuated personnel at its factory in Kyiv. Meanwhile, Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's foreign minister, has urged all western companies to withdraw their services from Russia on humanitarian grounds. "We were disappointed to learn that Coca-Cola and McDonald's continue to operate in Russia and sell their products," he was quoted as saying by CNN.

Image: AP/Pixabay