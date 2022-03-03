India’s Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday asserted that the country has successfully evacuated 18,000 Indian nationals from the war-inflicted Ukraine. Notably, the repatriation flights have been operational since the first travel advisory was issued by the Indian Embassy in Kyiv. “India continues to step up efforts to evacuate its citizens from war-hit Ukraine,” MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during the special briefing on 'Operation Ganga’, according to ANI.

As many as 18,000 Indian nationals have been evacuated out of Ukraine's border since the onset of invasion and the Indian embassy recently shared the first advisory to its citizens stranded in Kyiv. Nearly 18 flights have been scheduled over the next 24 hours, Bagchi averred at the news conference. This includes three IAF C-17 aircraft and other commercial flights like Air India, Indigo, Spice jet, Go First and Go Air. At least 30 flights under Operation Ganga have brought back 6,400 Indians from Ukraine thus far, he further noted.

Just completed a MEA consultative committee meeting on developments in Ukraine.



A good discussion on the strategic and humanitarian aspects of the issue.



Strong and unanimous message of support for efforts to bring back all Indians from Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/QU6I7wtr6d — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 3, 2022

India 'stepping up efforts' to bring all Indian nationals back: MEA

“We are closely following development in Eastern Ukraine, Kharkiv. We are currently looking at transport options to shift Indians to Western Ukraine,” Bagchi was quoted by the ANI as saying, adding that India is stepping up efforts to bring all Indian nationals back to India at the earliest in a safe manner.

“This increased number of flights reflects the large number of Indians who have crossed over from Ukraine and are now in the neighbouring countries. We will further step up efforts to bring all these Indian nationals back to India at the earliest,” he added. The MEA spokesperson further informed that India is in touch with Ukraine and Russian authorities to expedite the evacuation process. “We are scheduling more flights and a large number of Indians will be back home in the next 2-3 days. I would like to appreciate the Ukrainian government and the neighbouring countries for hosting our people and providing support in evacuating them,” Bagchi said.

As the students landed in new Delhi from Ukraine, Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also spoke about the state of the students and said that he met some students at the airport. "They have been through a lot of trials and tribulations and now it is the government's responsibility to bring them back home safely. What they have been through is difficult to earn explain and it is like they have come out of a war-like condition", he said.

