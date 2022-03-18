After Justice Dalveer Bhandari voted at the ICJ in favour of directing Russia to stop its military operation in Ukraine, the MEA clarified its stance on Thursday. A former Supreme Court judge, Bhandari was first elected to the ICJ on April 27, 2012, to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Awn Shawkat Al-Khasawneh of Jordan.

On February 6, 2018, he was re-elected to the UN's principal judicial organ after receiving all 15 votes in the UN Security Council and 183 out of the 193 votes in the UN General Assembly.

Bhandari's decision came even as India has consistently refused to condemn Russia's aggression and abstained from resolutions tabled on the Ukraine war in the UNSC as well as the UNGA. Addressing a press briefing, MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi observed that it was inappropriate to comment on his voting choice. According to him, the ICJ judges vote in their individual capacity as per the merits of the case.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi remarked, "Look I do not wish to get into a situation where I am commenting on how judges of the ICJ should be voting. They vote I think in their individual capacity. And they vote on the merits of the (case)."

Countering a journalist who opined that India's position in the Russia-Ukraine war is abstention, he stressed, "That is a very very loose comment. We have abstained in voting on certain resolutions in certain organizations based on the text that is on the table. Our position has been clarified on various occasions through the explanation of vote which highlights various aspects vis a vis nuanced issues."

The ICJ verdict

On February 25, Ukraine instituted proceedings against Russia, urging the court to call upon the Vladimir Putin regime to immediately halt all military actions in the territory of the former, pending the holding of a hearing. It contended that Russia's rationale to commence a special military operation was based on a "lie" that genocide had been committed in Luhansk and Donetsk.

Agreeing with this line of argument, the ICJ observed that Ukraine has a right to not be subjected to a military operation by Russia for the purpose of preventing and punishing a genocide in the territory of the former.