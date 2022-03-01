MEA Confirms No Indians Left In Kyiv, Provides Details Of Those Still Stranded In Ukraine

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a crucial high-level meeting on the Russia-Ukraine crisis, India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who was present in the meeting, informed on Tuesday that the meeting began with PM Modi expressing deep regret over Naveen Shekharappa's death. Naveen, a 21-year-old Indian student lost his life in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv on Tuesday morning.

Shringla informed that there are no Indian nationals left in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine which is currently under attack by Russian troops.

The Foreign Secretary also informed that a special team of officers have been sent to Belgorod (in Russia) which is close to Kharkiv, to extract Indian citizens from the conflict zone, specifying that evacuation from Kharkiv is the current priority.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting with PM Modi, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, "The meeting with Prime Minister began with an expression of deep regret and condolences on the tragic death of Naveen Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, an Indian student who was studying in the Kharkiv National Medical University. He died earlier today. Prime Minister conveyed his deep anguish for the loss of life of an Indian national."

'Evacuation from Kharkiv currently our top priority': Foreign Secretary Shringla

"As you can imagine, we remain very concerned over the situation in Kharkiv, Sumy, and other adjacent areas which are currently in a conflict zone. Earlier in the afternoon, we got in touch with the Ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine, to demand the protection of our students who are currently in the conflict zone. I have been given assurance in this regard, Shringla said.

"We have sent officers from our mission in Moscow, and to the border region of Russia adjoining Ukraine. The team is currently in a city called Belgorod, which is not far from Kharkiv. The function of the team is to examine the options to route out accommodations for our people, transportation and other things. Essentially, this team is in place to see whatever we can do to extract our students and citizens from Kharkiv. We have kept our demand in front of the military and diplomatic authorities of both Russia and Ukraine. Evacuation from Kharkiv is currently our top priority," the Foreign Secretary added.

'12,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine'

Speaking on the number of Indian nationals still stranded, Shringla said that out of 20,000 Indian nationals who were earlier stranded in Ukraine, 12,000 out of them have now left the war-torn country. "Out of the remaining 40% Indians, half are still stuck in the conflict zones and half have either reached or are heading towards the western borders of Ukraine," he added.

"All of our nationals have left Kyiv. The information with us is that we have no more nationals left in Kyiv, nobody has contacted us from Kyiv since. All our inquiries reveal that each and every one of our nationals has come out of Kyiv," Foreign Secretary Shringla said.

'26 flights scheduled to bring back Indians'

Shringla informed that over the next three days, 26 flights have been scheduled to bring out Indian citizens. "Airports in Poland and Slovak Republic will also be used. A flight left this morning carrying the first tranche of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, through Poland. The consignment comprised medicines, medical equipment and other relief material. Another flight tomorrow will carry a 2nd consignment, also through Poland. Besides medicines, we have a number of other items that are also there which will be of humanitarian use in Ukraine," he added.

PM Modi holds high-level meeting after first Indian casualty

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, March 1, held a crucial high-level meeting on the Russia-Ukraine crisis. This was the fourth meeting held by the Prime Minister to take stock of the contingencies in Ukraine.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, EAM S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla and other senior officials were present in the meeting. The meeting today follows India's first casualty in Ukraine after an Indian student lost his life in the Russian shelling that took place in Ukraine's Kharkiv.