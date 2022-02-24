MEA Issues Advisory To Indian Nationals In Ukraine, Expands Control Room To Function 24x7

Amid the escalated tensions in Ukraine as Russia had begun military operations in Ukraine’s Donbas, the Union government has announced that it is keeping a close watch on the developing situation. As per sources, the Indian government is focussing on the safety and security of the Indians trapped in the crisis-hit nation.

In order to provide maximum support to the Indian nationals trapped in Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs had expanded its control room in Delhi and has made it operational on a 24x7 basis.

India issues advisory for nationals trapped in Ukraine

The Indian Embassy in Kyiv had issued a notification asking the students stuck in Ukraine to remain safe and return to their homes, hostels or accommodations. In view of the growing uncertainties, Indian citizens have been told to stay insides and avoid travelling.

The students who have been travelling to Kyiv, have been told to return to their respective cities, especially western bordering countries. They have been told to stay away from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, since its facing heavy military action.

“All those who are travelling to Kyiv, including those travelling from western parts of Kyiv, are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, especially towards safer places along with the western bordering countries,” the Indian embassy said.

The Ministry of External Affairs had announced that they have set up a control room in New Delhi because of the prevailing situation in Ukraine and the control room will provide information and assistance to all the trapped Indian citizens who are wanting to be repatriated from the war-hit nation.

Here are the contact details of the control room:

1800118797 +91 11 23012113 +91 11 23014104 +91 11 23017905

Russia commences attack on Ukraine

Russian President announced a ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine on Thursday after days of diplomatic deliberation. The situation on ground remains tense as several explosions have been seen in different Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv and Kharkiv.

Russian forces have also entered Ukraine from Crimea in the south just moments after Kremlin leader said Moscow does not plan to invade the former Soviet Union member nation.

"Ukrainian troops should give up their weapons and go home," Russian President Putin had said.