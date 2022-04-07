MEA Highlights India-Russia Ties; Says Focus Is On Stabilising Economic Relations

The Ministry of External Affairs has responded on the recent remarks made by United States Deputy NSA Daleep Singh with regards to relations between India and Russia. Addressing the media on Thursday, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi maintained that India has established economic relations with Russia while its focus remains on stabilising the relations amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The MEA spokesperson stated that India's position is clear and also cited External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's remarks that politics should not be attributed to India's decisions. Bagchi also spoke about Western sanctions and remarked that the talks pertaining to it are ongoing, though not on the entire trade relations between India and Russia. These remarks come after the West's growing criticism of India over it trade ties with Russia even as the war in Ukraine continues. Meanwhile, Bagchi also said discussions are underway to see what kind of payment mechanism can work between India and Russia in the current circumstances.

We've established economic relations with Russia. Our focus is on stabilising these relations in the current circumstances. We've been very open about it. I think that's very clear regarding our position: MEA on US Dy NSA Daleep Singh's remark for India on trade with Russia (1/2) pic.twitter.com/m9yIBmysuJ — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2022

"Don't think there's any such pressure. Talks of sanctions going on but it's not on entire trade. A lot of trade is going on, trade of oil too. Our focus is to maintain & stabilise our established economic relations with Russia," added Arindam Bagchi

Daleep Singh's remarks on India - Russia relations

During his recent visit to India, Deputy National Security Advisor to US President Joe Biden warned India and avered that Russia will not come to the country's defence if, China were to violate the Line of Actual Control as the two countries are now in a “no limits partnership”.

“I come here in a spirit of friendship to explain the mechanisms of our sanctions, the importance of joining us to express shared resolve and advance shared interests. And yes, there are consequences to countries that actively attempt to circumvent or backfill these sanctions,” Singh had said

It is pertinent to mention that Singh has overseen the coordination of Western sanctions against Russia's central bank, as the US, EU, UK and Canada prohibited their banks from doing business with the Russian central bank. "No entity as large as the Russian Central Bank, nor so important to the global economy, had been sanctioned in modern times," said Singh

With PTI inputs