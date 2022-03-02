As India's Operation Ganga continues to evacuate stranded Indian students out of Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed on Wednesday that nearly 17,000 Indian nationals have left the war-torn country. The MEA further stated that a total number of 15 flights have brought back 3,352 Indians to their motherland. The MEA also confirmed that another Indian national, named Chandan Jindal lost his life in Ukraine due to natural causes.

'Nearly 17,000 Indian nationals left Ukraine': MEA

Addressing a press conference, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi announced, "There has been a sharp increase in the number of Indians who have left Ukraine. We now estimate that nearly 17,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine borders since our advisories were issued. During the last 24 hours, six flights have landed in India, taking the total number of flights that have landed in India to 15 and the total number of Indians who have returned on these flights to 3,352. As many as 15 flights are scheduled over the next 24 hours. Some of these are already actually en route. Indian Air Force aircraft have joined Operation Ganga with the first C-17 flight from Bucharest (Romania) expected to return to Delhi later tonight. Three more IAF flights will be undertaken today from Budapest (Hungary), Bucharest (Romania) and Rzeszow (Poland)."

"Moving on to the situation in Ukraine, the cities in eastern Ukraine remain areas of concern for us with continuing violence there. The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson further said that there are some encouraging reports which state that some students were able to board trains out of Kharkiv yesterday (March 1) night and today (March 2) morning, adding ''we assisted this process through the student contractors and other partners.''

Speaking on the 'urgent' advisory issued by the Indian Embassy, the MEA spokesperson apprised, "As you know, we have been in communication with the Russian side regarding safe passage of our nationals from Kharkiv and other nearby cities. The advisory just been issued by our embassy a little while ago is on the basis of information received from Russia. We would urge all our nationals to leave Kharkiv immediately to safe zones or further westwards using any means available, including on foot, and keeping safety in mind."

Another Indian national dies in Ukraine

When asked if there was any other Indian casualty, the MEA spokesperson informed, "Chandan Jindal, an Indian national in Ukraine's Vinnytsia lost his life due to natural causes. His family members are also in Ukraine."

This comes a day after an Indian student lost his life in Russian shelling in Kharkiv. The student, identified as Naveen Shekharappa, originally from the Haveri region of Karnataka, was a 4th-year student at Kharkiv National Medical University. Shekharappa, as per reports, came under the fire while he was moving to the railway station from his apartment.

Indian Embassy issues urgent Advisory

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Wednesday issued an 'urgent' advisory to all Indian nationals in the war-struck Kharkiv region. Indians have been asked to leave the city immediately and reach Pesochin, Babaye and Bezlyudovka at the earliest. The Embassy further asked nationals to reach these settlements before 6 pm (Ukraine time) under all circumstances.

"Urgent advisory to all Indian nationals in Kharkiv. For their safety and security, they must leave Kharkiv immediately. Proceed to Pesochin, Babaye and Bezlyudovka as soon as possible. Under all circumstances they must reach these settlements by 1800 hrs (Ukrainian time) today," the Indian Embassy tweeted.

Image: ANI/AP