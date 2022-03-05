The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday gave an update on 'Operation Ganga', sharing that over 13,300 Indians had been evacuated from Ukraine. Addressing a press conference, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated that nearly every Indian had been evacuated from war-ridden Kharkiv, and a Nepali and Bangladeshi citizen were also expected to board the next evacuation flight. According to Bagchi, the main challenge for India now was evacuating its citizens out of Sumy.

"15 flights have landed in the last 24 hours with around 2,900 onboard. Approximately 13,300 people returned to India so far in 63 flights under Operation Ganga. 13 flights are scheduled for the next 24 hours. Probably one Nepali citizen will be coming today (onboard Indian flight), a Bangladeshi national is also expected later," said the MEA spokesperson.

He added, "From Pisochyn and Kharkiv, we should be able to clear out everyone in the next few hours, so far I know no one left in Kharkiv. The main focus is on Sumy now, the challenge remains ongoing violence and lack of transportation. The best option would be a ceasefire. We will now be looking at how many are still in Ukraine. The embassy will contact those who happen to be there but haven't registered."

Main challenge is evacuation from Sumy: MEA

The official further revealed that evacuation from nearby Pisochyn was also expected to be completed today. Bagchi stated that India had evacuated 298 students, and was hoping to complete the process in the region by today. "The problem is in Sumy. We strongly urge both sides for a ceasefire, hope it happens soon as there is shelling, can risk lives. Indian students are safe on campus. We have our teams now moving towards the East. The problem is shelling," he stated.

Russia announces partial ceasefire in Ukraine

Russia has declared a partial ceasefire in Ukraine on March 5, Saturday. Moscow has announced its decision to allow humanitarian corridors out of the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha. The Mariupol- Nikolskoe - Rozovka - Pologi - Orekhov - Zaporozhye route has been chosen as a humanitarian corridor. The route is about 64 km which will take over an hour to cover on a vehicle. As per the ministry, the people of these crisis-hit cities will be allowed to leave and seek aid.