In a significant update amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Union Minister Anurag Thakur informed that Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) teams in the Embassy of India at Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania are working to assist the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine. The officials are currently on their way to the adjoining land borders with Ukraine.

"Indian nationals in Ukraine near the border points can contact these teams," wrote Anurag Thakur

To assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine,MEA Teams from @IndiaInHungary, @IndiainPoland, @IndiaInSlovakia & @eoiromania are on their way to the adjoining land borders with Ukraine.



Indian nationals in Ukraine near the border points can contact these teams ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/AQXmdf4kao — Office of Mr. Anurag Thakur (@Anurag_Office) February 25, 2022

MEA working on safe return of Indians

This comes after Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla on Thursday had informed that S Jaishankar will speak to Foreign ministers of Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia for the evacuation of Indians. "4000 Indian nationals have already left Ukraine in the past few days. The MEA control room in Delhi has got 980 calls and 850 emails," he had said yesterday.

Meanwhile, the MEA control room in Delhi is being expanded and made operational on a 24x7 basis to assist the students and other Indian nationals in Ukraine. India's Embassy in Ukraine has also issued an advisory for all Indian Nationals in Ukraine as of February 24. In the advisory, it has said, "The present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain. Please maintain calm and remain safe wherever you are, be it in your homes, hostels, accommodations or in transit. " The country added, "All those who are travelling to Kyiv, including those from western parts of Kyiv, are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, especially towards safer places along with the western bordering countries.

Following the airspace closure in Ukraine, MEA had decided to activate alternate evacuation routes. Also, the ministry had taken a decision to send additional Russian speaking officials to India's Embassy in Ukraine.

On Thursday, a petition was also submitted to the Supreme Court for evacuation of Indian students and citizens stranded in war-hit Ukraine.