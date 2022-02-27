MEA Urges Indians In Ukraine To Move To Border Areas; 15K Citizens Estimated Stranded

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday, February 27, addressed a press conference on the status of 'Operation Ganga' saying that the Indian Government had identified specific land evacuation options from Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, and Romania for the evacuation of stranded nationals. According to Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla, there were 15,000 citizens estimated to be in Ukraine, out of which 2,000 were identified in the conflict-ridden capital Kyiv.

"Our Embassy in Kyiv and our Ministry had issued a number of advisories prior to the situation developing. Around 4,000 of our nationals had left before the conflict, pursuant to these advisories. We estimated that about 15,000 citizens were left in Ukraine. Under 'Operation Ganga', 1000 citizens have flown out to Romania and Hungary and flights for another 1000 are planned," said Shringla.

Border crossing to Hungary & Romania is functioning, however, the exit point to Poland is clogged due to lakhs of foreign nationals trying to escape from that point. Those who are near the borders of Hungary & Romania are guided towards their border points in phases: Foreign Secy

MEA urges citizens to move to border areas

The Foreign Secretary also revealed that there were aware of the number of Indian students in the East and South-East of Ukraine. "It is unsafe for people to move out in these areas. Our embassy in Kyiv is maintaining contact and we have shared the location to the countries where Indian students are concentrated to ensure their protection," he assured.

"There are 2,000 citizens in Kyiv, but the numbers might be larger. Lviv is a bit problematic and it may be best for the students and citizens to come near the borders. Every two hours from here, there is a train to Budapest, Hungary and we are recommending people to this place. There are also trains from Kyiv. Move towards the west and take the appropriate border areas," he advised.

List of flights for operation Ganga for Evacuation of Indians from Ukraine via neighboring countries: Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla

Operation Ganga

The Indian government started a mission named "Operation Ganga" to evacuate citizens from Ukraine amid the Russia Ukraine war. Till now three fights in partnership with Air India have landed with the evacuated Indian citizens. The first flight landed in Mumbai from Bucharest carrying 219 students on Saturday, while another flight landed in Delhi carrying 250 citizens on Sunday midnight. Another landed today morning in Delhi from Hungary's capital Budapest carrying 250 students.