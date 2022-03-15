Mediator Israel's PM Naftali Bennett Dials Russia's Putin, Focus On Situation In Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett discussed the situation in Ukraine in reference to Russia’s special military operation to defend Donbass, reported the Kremlin Press service on Sunday. The report said that both of the leaders shared their views on the current situation with respect to Russia's special operation in Ukraine.

"The leaders continued to exchange views on the situation in the context of the Russian special military operation to defend Donbass, including in light of Naftali Bennett’s latest contacts with the leaders of several countries," Kremlin Press service reported.

The Kremlin press service said that President Putin and Prime Naftali Bennett "agreed to stay in touch." Bennett told Putin about his meetings with other leaders of states, while Putin used video conversations to relay his impressions of negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian officials, according to the report. The press service said that the discussion between the two leaders was focused on various aspects of the situation in Ukraine.

After talking to Putin on Saturday, Bennett flew to Berlin to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. A senior Israeli official said Bennett’s conversation with Putin lasted 90 minutes, with a focus on cease-fire talks and humanitarian crisis, reported Associated Press.

Notably, on Sunday, Putin also spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the phone.

On March 14, Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine, spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network on Israel's involvement and the potential of mediation. Ihor Zhovkva said, "My President (Volodymyr Zelenskyy) spoke several times with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett of Israel and Bennett even met Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia."

"Zelenskyy even said that he is ready to meet Putin in Jerusalem. So Israel is playing a very important role in today's mediation process," Ihor Zhovkva said.

Israel to mediate negotiations

Israel is one of the few countries to have good working relations with both Russia and Ukraine. Andriy Yermak, Head of Israel's Presidential Administration, said on Monday that Israel is going to mediate the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine from his Facebook account. Yermak announced that Israel had accepted to carry on the "complex but noble" mission of working to mediate between Russia and Ukraine.

"Israel has taken on a complex but noble mission of an intermediary in search of peace and the end to Russian aggression against Ukraine. We are also in intensive dialogue with Israel on its participation in the humanitarian component in constant contact with the National Security Adviser and the Chairman of the National Security Council Eyalem Hulata," said Andriy Yermak

Israel's PM Bennett, who is also in talks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, took to his Twitter on Sunday, to share his conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr @ZelenskyyUa, spoke tonight.



The conversation, which lasted for over an hour, dealt with ways to stop the fighting in Ukraine and the efforts that Israel is making on the matter. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) March 12, 2022

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the third time in two days, according to an Israeli spokesperson. Notably, Israel has volunteered to mediate the dispute at Ukraine's request, VOA reported citing an Israeli official.