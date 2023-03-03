Medvedev Warns NATO That Any Aircraft Supply To Ukraine Would Mark 'direct Entry' Into War

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has warned that any delivery of aircraft from NATO to Ukraine and subsequent military training for it would be a clear indication of the alliance's entry into the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Taking to Telegram on Thursday, the Russian Security Council deputy chairman emphasised how a country can be recognized as a direct participant in hostilities if it supplies weaponry and also trains personnel.

"This is how it is happening today: Canadian and German instructors in the EU are already teaching Ukrainian killers how to handle Leopards," Medvedev. "If we imagine that NATO aircraft delivered in the future will be serviced by their military on the territory of some overgrown Poland (the only possibility, taking into account the deplorable state of the defense industry in Malorossia), this will be a direct entry of the Atlanticists into the war against Russia with all the ensuing consequences," he added.

Furthermore, he warned that those partaking in the military training, such as instructors and mercenaries, will be perceived as direct targets for elimination.

"All persons making decisions on the supply (repair) of such equipment or weapons, along with foreign mercenaries and military instructors, will become legitimate military targets," he said.

Medvedev addresses Bryansk attack

Medvedev also touched upon the recent attack in Russia's Bryansk region, noting that the incident showed how "terrorists" are backed by the US, EU, and NATO, all three of which he labelled as direct conspirators. "Today's events have shown whom the US, NATO and the EU really supported. These are not the 'freedom-loving people of Ukraine' who do not want to return to the 'Moskal scoop.' These are just Nazi b*st*rds, terrorist sc*m that attack civilians, waving stinking yellow-blue rag," he wrote.

“Let them now be justified in London, Paris, Berlin and Washington. These are your spawns, Messrs. Sunak, Macron, Scholz and Biden! And our attitude toward you is now the same as toward them. Now your countries are participants in the terrorist acts of the Ukrainian regime, and you are direct accomplices of terrorists," Medvedev added.