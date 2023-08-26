Meet The Prigozhins, The Family Of Wagner Boss Feared Dead In Jet Crash

Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is presumed to have died this week in a plane crash that Kremlin detractors call an assassination plot by President Vladimir Putin. While his demise is yet to be confirmed, it is essential to look at the family that he could've left behind when he boarded an ill-fated private jet to St Petersburg on Wednesday.

Here, we take a look at his spouse and children.

Lyubpv Prigozhina

A pharmacist and businesswoman by profession, Lyubpv Prigozhina is the wife of Prigozhin. She is the owner of Chocolate Museum, a chain of boutique stores in St. Petersburg. According to The Sun, she began her entrepreneurial career in 2012 when she launched Crystal Spa & Lounge.

The day spa secured the third spot in 2013 for the Perfect Urban Day Spa award. Her business has blossomed into various spas and wellness centres across Russia. The pair shares two daughters and a son. While little is known about Prigozhin's family, they vastly contribute to his business empire.

Pavel Prigozhin

Prigozhin was a father to three children, Polina, Veronika, and Pavel. His son Pavel served with Wagner troops in Syria and was felicitated with a "black cross" for his military service, according to the Financial Times. He was sanctioned by the United States last year along with his mother and sister Polina for playing "various roles in Prigozhin's business enterprise."

Polina Prigozhina

Polina is the 31-year-old daughter of Yevgeny Prigozhin and Lyubpv Prigozhina. She is an avid equestrian and has partaken in several events outside of Russia. She has also competed in more than 600 competitions and has won two of them, as per the International Federation for Equestrian Sports.

She tied the knot in 2015 at a lavish wedding at St. Petersburg's Konstantinovsky Palace. The ceremony was so extravagant, that Polina shared the challenges of securing streams of flowers that covered the ceiling of the palace, Bild German newspaper reported.

Veronika Prigozhina

18-year-old Veronika Prigozhina has managed to stay out of the limelight for the most part. She has also competed in a string of equestrian contests. She was last seen while competing in one in February 2022, as per the data from the International Federation for Equestrian Sports.

Unlike the rest of her family members, Veronika faced no sanctions from the US or EU. This, according to FT, prompted Prigozhin to evade existing sanctions. Russian corporate records showed that in 2022, Veronika became the owner of a company that manages a hotel in St. Petersburg.