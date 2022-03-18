Shortly after the mayor of Southern Ukraine's Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov was released by Russian soldiers, he made some shocking revelations regarding his state in captivity. According to Ukrainian media, the mayor was initially held for around seven hours with a bag on his head and remained under psychological pressure.

In an interview with the Nastoyaschee Vremya, he said that Ukraine had tried to exchange him twice and it was in the second attempt when he was finally liberated from the captivity of the Russian troops.

"I was driven for more than seven hours in a car, after which I was told that the exchange would not take place. I was returned back to a cell… It is quite a difficult ordeal when you are driven in a car for seven hours with a bag on your head, not understanding where nor trusting people who hold you. I was in the cell for another day and a half", he said.

Providing further details on his abduction, he said that he was not beaten in captivity but was objected to psychological pressures.

"When I wanted to get something, around sometimes five, six, seven armed soldiers surrounded me. They did not touch me with their hands, but around seven people with weapons were always standing nearby to convincingly prove their position. Also, I could hear someone being tortured in the next cell, I heard screams that are so psychologically oppressive so that it is absolutely comparable to pressure, torture... So all those six days were quite difficult", he added.

Melitopol mayor abducted by Russian forces

On 11 March 2022, Russian troops kidnapped Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Southern Ukraine's Melitopol city. Informing about the same, Anton Gerashchenko, advisor to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs said that the mayor was kidnapped after he refused to co-operate with the Russian military who are trying to occupy the city.

Later, he was detained at the city crisis centre where he was in charge of the city's life support. Confirming the same, the Ukrainian Parliament also took to Twitter and said that a group of 10 occupiers had kidnapped the mayor of Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhya region, Ivan Fedorov. It added that a plastic bag was put on his head.

Following this, several protests surfaced against the mayor's abduction. Russian troops also kidnapped the protest coordinator Olha Haisumova. Finally on March 16, Wednesday, Fedorov was released in exchange for nine servicemen of the Russian Federation.

(Image: AP)