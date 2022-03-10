Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg Suggests Countries Led By Women Would Not Go Into War: Report

Meta Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg has suggested that Russia and Ukraine would not have engaged in war, if women were in charge. Speaking to CNBC's Hadley Gamble, Sandberg stated that if half of the countries of the world were led by women, the world would have been "safer" and "much more prosperous." The statement of Sandberg comes in the context of Russia's offensive in Ukraine which has entered its 15th day.

Speaking to CNBC, Sandberg believed that no two countries that have women as the head "would ever go to war". Sandberg pointed out that many countries that were led by women in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic performed far better than those run by men. The Meta COO highlighted that the pandemic has raised major challenges which included gender equality and women in the workforce. She pointed out that women's participation in the workforce has been falling rapidly across the globe.

Sheryl Sandberg calls for social media access for people

Furthermore, Sheryl Sandberg also mentioned that social media is "bad for dictators" and termed it as the reason for Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to block Facebook in Russia, as per the CNBC news report. She highlighted that pulling down Facebook and Instagram in Russia has resulted in people not being able to know about the happenings around. She called for ensuring social media so that people get access to information from the entire world and called it "reliable and valid." She stressed that the decision of Russian authorities will further worsen the internet freedom of people in Russia.

Meta commits to restoring its service in Russia

After Facebook was made inaccessible by Russia, Facebook's parent company Meta responded to the Russian government. The company in a statement said that it will do "everything" it can to restore service across Russia. Meta, in a statement, said that millions of Russians will be cut off from reliable information as the social media site remain inaccessible. Meta President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg said that the company will work to restore its service and provide reliable information across Russia. He also added that the people of Russia were now being blocked from connecting and speaking out.

On the Russian government's decision to block access to Facebook in the Russian Federation: pic.twitter.com/JlJwIu1t9K — Nick Clegg (@nickclegg) March 4, 2022

Image: AP