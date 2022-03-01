As the war between Russia and Ukraine continue to escalate, European Parliament held an extraordinary Plenary Session on Tuesday to discuss the situation arising out of the ongoing conflict. Speaking on the occasion, President of EU Parliament Roberta Metsola vehemently condemned Kremlin's unprovoked attack on Ukraine and stated that the alliance will hold Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko accountable for the ongoing war. She further stated that the EU can no longer depend on Russian gas or welcome Kremlin cash.

“Our way of life is worth defending. It is worth a cost. For the next generation, for all those in Ukraine and around the world who believe in Europe. For all those who want to be free,” Metsola said.

“We need to re-double our efforts to diversify our energy systems towards a Europe that is no longer at the behest of autocrats. This will put our energy security on a stronger footing. Putin's oligarchs should no longer be able to use their purchasing power in EU territories. We can no longer be Putin’s friends, no more," she added.

According to her, the EU’s investment in defence must make progress in order to counter external aggression, and she also urged member states to fight Kremlin’s disinformation. “I call on social media and tech conglomerates to take their responsibility seriously and to understand that there is no being neutral between the fire and the fire brigade," Metsola added.

'European Parliament recognises Ukraine's European vision': Metsola

President Metsola also expressed gratitude to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for demonstrating to the world what it means to stand up, saying that the European Parliament recognises Ukraine's European vision. “As our resolution clearly states, we welcome Ukraine’s application for candidate status and we will work towards that goal. We must face the future together," she remarked. President Metsola went on to say that the European Parliament will also seek a ban on representatives of the Kremlin from entering its premises. She stressed that aggressors and warmongers have no place in the House of democracy.

